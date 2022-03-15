SYMPHONY: Ohio Valley Symphony with Steven Huang, conductor, presents “Perfectly Parisian!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater, Gallipolis, Ohio. Also joining the symphony are Geena Jeffries Mattox, “Phantom of the Opera” star, and Marline Waugh, Jamaican-born soprano. Tickets are $25; $23 seniors and $13 students. Contact 740-446-ARTS or ohiovalleysymphony.org.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Jim Shepherd and his family visited Beverly Hills United Methodist Church on the first Sunday in Lent, March 6. Rev. Shepherd was the speaker of the hour.
QUILTS: Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers presents a quilt show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Briggs Library Southern Branch, 317 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio. Light refreshments are served. Door prizes are given.
OOPS: Most folks would like to keep Pastor Robert Carlton Withers, known as “Choo Choo Bob,” in our midst awhile longer, so let’s not rush his age. The railroad fan, history buff and Christian servant turned 77 years old — not 78 as published in this column March 10. Here’s hoping this great friend didn’t eat too much cake but had a great day with many more birthdays to follow.
LENTEN SERVICES: The Lenten mid-week worship service rotates at two locations — St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. The theme is “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear: Evening Prayer for Lent.” The second service begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
LISTED: Matthew Lewis of South Point, Ohio, was among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences in Athens for the fall semester.
CANCELED: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles is cancelled for Thursday, March 17, at Mountain Health Arena.
NAMED: Two Huntingtonians — Shawn Stephens and Sarah Ferry — majoring in chemical engineering at West Virginia University in Morgantown were named to the president’s list for the fall semester. To be recognized for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
EXHIBIT: An exhibit by Athens-based artist Jeff Kallet continues through Friday, March 18, at Ohio Southern Art Gallery, Ironton. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The artist uses found papers, old magazines, books, pamphlets and more to create collage artwork.
90TH: The Rev. Ralph Sager, former pastor at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, says goodbye to the 80s as he celebrates his 90th birthday Tuesday, March 15. May it be a fun-filled day of surprises, precious memories, good health, sound mind, love and happiness.
CONCERT: Brian Regan performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $55.
HONORED: Joseph Wagoner of Barboursville was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for the fall semester. He is majoring in athletic training. To qualify for this recognition, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Ashland Town Center, Belk Men and Home Court, Ashland. For appointments, call 800-733-2767.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nick Mancini, Reece James, Lily Haught, Olivia Haught, Caiden Hale, Samuel Hillman, Jessica Knuckles, Greg McDonnald is in the early 90s at 92, James “Jim” Smedley hits the double nickels (55), Susan Crum, Riley Brumfield, Meghan Marie Jackson becomes a teenager at 13, Jeff Chapman, Charlotte Vossler, Deborah Tackett, Marcia Canterbury, Daniel Maue, Elayna Edwards, Taryn Lambeth, Stanley A. Wood, Peggy Fillmore, Noah Barebo.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eric and Jennie McKinney, Russ and Linda Duty (1974).
CHUCKLE: Michael was moving back to Austin, Texas, after 10 years. He was surprised at how much the city had grown. He asked his real estate agent about the commute. She said, “On Mondays, rush hour starts at 5. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it starts around 4:30 p.m. On Thursdays, it starts at 4.” “When does it begin on Fridays?” Michael asked. “On Thursday,” she answered.