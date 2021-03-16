Community news
LECTURE: “Faces of Physics Virtual Speaker Series” by Marshall University Society of Physics Students and American Institute of Physics continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, by visiting https://youtu.be/SUKVo2JT260. Dr. Kandice Tanner of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute discusses “The Physics of Cancer.” The free and open presentation is followed by a question-and-answer session.
WISHES: Asa Ryan Bentley, a Pre-K student at Grace Christian School who loves dinosaurs, celebrates his fourth birthday Tuesday, March 16. May the first grandson of Kenny and Cathrine Hann enjoy a surprise-filled day and receive playful dinosaurs as gifts.
WINNERS: Mike Spears, Boyd County High School art teacher and Kentucky Governor’s School for the Art alumni, won the Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s Board Choice Award during a recent exhibit. His winning entry was a white charcoal drawing titled “Sly,” depicting a fox. He has a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design and a master’s in art education from Marshall University, as well as a master’s degree in school administration from Morehead State University. Other winners include Tom Worden, photographer, People’s Choice Award for photograph titled “Close to Home”; and Nicole Martin, Brandon Click Memorial Award for watercolor and ink work titled “Overlook.”
SESSION: Community Hospice offers a Men’s Support Group community-based grief counseling session meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. Face masks and social distancing are required. Call 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
LISTED: Fifteen Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among 272 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They include Brody Blackwell, Savannah Brumfield, Delaney Dickess, Caleb Dorofeev, Danielle Foss, Tyler Edwards, Shia Ervin, Katie Haynes, Olivia Lowe, Stephanie Morrow, Rachel Pratt, Kaetlyn Ross, Mickey Sanchez, Joey Spears and McKenna Wells.
To be eligible for the list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
IRISH: A St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish fiddle tunes and more is from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Fly In Café, Kyle Lane. Irish stew, Irish soup and fish and chips are served from 6 to 8 p.m.
HERO: Sound the sirens … there is much evidence to convict Alan Meek of celebrating another birthday Tuesday, March 16. The member of Huntington’s New Baptist Church and retired chief of Barboursville Police Department with eight years’ service as part of his nearly 40-year law enforcement career is one of the greatest officers ever and a hero to many. May God grant him a special day with more years of strength and good health.
MOUSE: It would be hard to believe to hear that Michelle Fannin would ever yell at someone — she always seems “as quiet as a mouse” as the saying goes. Michelle, only child born to Mike and Jo Fannin, is one wonderful young Christian lady. As she blows out the birthday candles Tuesday, March 16, may each have a special blessing for her this day and following ones.
JOY: Granddaughters are a precious gift and a never-ending source of joy. Just ask Ben and Carolyn Meredith, of Proctorville, Ohio, about their only granddaughter, Meredith “Gabi” Cobb. Gabi, always an academic and sports queen, was a straight-A student, participated in extracurricular activities, such as Marshall University Dance Team, and employed part-time. Still a teenager, this beautiful individual celebrates a birthday Tuesday, March 16, which is three days after her granddad, Ben. May Mom Angela, brother, grandparents and friends share in the celebration, while enjoying fond memories, good health and prosperity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Derosa, Sallie Lazaro, Ted Kluemper III, Ashton Smith, Shelby Nelson, Winifred Chiles, Drew Simpkins, Billy Shafer Jr. still in the 50s at 56, Mary Beth Waugh leaves the 30s behind for number 40, Janet Johnson, Anna Johnson, Stephanie Cogan, Drew Simpkins, Charles Mitchell, John Bishop, John Hovey, Rayen Ciccolella, Emily Willis.
CHUCKLE: The college professor was grading an exam, and called a student into his office, accusing him of cheating. “Why do you think I copied from George’s paper,” said the student. The professor replied, “On question 4, where George wrote ‘I don’t know,’ you wrote ‘I don’t know either.’”