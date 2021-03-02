Community News
GRANDCHILDREN: Nine boys and girls stand tall to wish their grandmother a happy and blessed birthday Tuesday, March 2. Jordan, Kionte, Cade, Christopher, Ava, Madalynn, Mason, Ari and Kori are sending their love and wishes to Kim Bradburn for an enjoyable day.
IN-PERSON: The weekly in-person Bible Study classes begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Drive. Sunday morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. All CDC rules apply.
PARTICIPANTS: Ironton Child Welfare Club announced participants of its 2021 Eddy Test, which was administered to eligible students in the sixth grade. Test results determine who receives an Eddy Award. Those qualifying, along with parents, are recognized and honored at a ceremony hosted by the club. Ironton Middle School students taking part included Carter Bridges, son of Chad and Rhonda Bridges; Hayden Clark, daughter of Danny and Brittany Clark; Seth Clark, son of James and Tracie Clark; Jenna Compliment, daughter of Andy and Rachel Compliment; Luke Davisson, son of Earl and Amy Davisson; Elaina Delong, daughter of John Delong and Stephanie Gates; Hope Freeman, daughter of Joshua and Jill Freeman; Jaron Friend, son of Elizabeth White; Holly Frost, daughter of Ron and Debra Frost; Tyson Harvey, son of Craig and Beth Harvey; Connor Hatfield, son of James and Keely Hatfield; Sabrina Hughes, daughter of Linda Hughes; Hunter Kerns, son of BJ and Leslie Kerns; Jack Lambert, son of Deron and Heather Lambert; Ashton Lawson, son of Josh and Jenni Lawson; Trinity Massey, daughter of Andrew and Jessica Massey; Ranger McFann, son of Edgar and Heather McFann; Strider McFann, son of Edgar and Heather McFann; Jaxon Murnahan, son of Chuck and Brynn Murnahan; Libby Preston, daughter of Dustin Preston and Lissa Kerns; Lyla Scior, daughter of Tyler and Sara Scior; Tyler Stapleton, son of Erica Callicoat; Landon Thomas, son of Jessica Clay; Braydon Waddell, son of Erica Waddell; Joey Weaver, son of Richard and Kathy Weaver; Willow Wilson, daughter of Shawn and Lynne Wilson; Julie Zornes, daughter of Jay and Bekki Zornes. St. Lawrence Catholic School students participating included Ava Bihl, daughter of James and Michele Bihl; Imagin Deborde, daughter of Bethany Walters and Daniel Deborde; Harley Kelley, son of Mike and Lisa Kelley; Marlena McCown, daughter of Mark and Anke McCown; Gavin Payton, son of Bob Payton and Jana Sutton; Ethan Sutton, son of Mark and Katie Sutton; Mason Weber, son of TJ and Carissa Weber; Rex Weber, son of Nick and Mary Beth Weber.
BABIES: Congratulations to grandparents at Madison Avenue Christian Church on the arrival of grandsons. John David Hunter’s grandson, Levi Joseph Hunter, was born Feb. 5 weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. He is great-grandson to Lynda Hunter. Ford King Meckstroth was the fifth grandchild for Terry and Sherry Houck. Born Jan. 28, he weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. May these little princes bring excitement, joy and happiness to families and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Missy Smith, Diane Whaley, long-time Herald-Dispatch employee, turns the double 6 (66), Al Cole, Kenny Hann, Bill Kosto, Meghan Elkins, Karen Spoor, Barbara Hamrick, Teresa Hogsett, Seth Kinker, Laura Schaffer, Edna Brooks, Zoe Harold, Sarah Daniels, Ruth Bartels, Bill McIlvain, James Withers, Roman Hill, Erin Shaver.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kelly and Shawn Floyd.
CHUCKLE: At a lecture series, the very poor speaker was on the platform. As he was speaking, people in the audience began to get up and leave. After about 10 minutes, there was only one man left. Finally, the man stopped speaking and asked the man why he remained to the end. “I’m the next speaker,” was the reply.