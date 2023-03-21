The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FUNDRAISER: A limited number of tickets is available for the spring dinner fundraiser hosted by Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Rocco’s Ristorante, 252 Main St., Ceredo. The menu includes appetizer, choice of one of three entrees, salad, garlic bread, wine/beer and dessert. Tickets cost $75, available at Bella Consignment Shop, 1104 20th St., True Soul Boutique, 905 4th Ave., or Sloane’s Square Gallery, 611 14th St. W. A silent auction is also offered with proceeds helping vet the sick/injured animals at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

JELLYBEANS: Easter Bunny paid an early visit with my favorite seasonal treat — black or “licorice” jellybeans. This Easter goodie is also a favorite of Bill Lucas, my former co-worker and friend, who is referred to as my “brother.” Bill, whom I’ve known for 18 years, was the Easter Bunny dropping off the early treat. Brother Bill is a retired IT guy (and one of the best) from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Thanks, brother, for the treat but sorry I missed your visit.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

