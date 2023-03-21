FUNDRAISER: A limited number of tickets is available for the spring dinner fundraiser hosted by Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Rocco’s Ristorante, 252 Main St., Ceredo. The menu includes appetizer, choice of one of three entrees, salad, garlic bread, wine/beer and dessert. Tickets cost $75, available at Bella Consignment Shop, 1104 20th St., True Soul Boutique, 905 4th Ave., or Sloane’s Square Gallery, 611 14th St. W. A silent auction is also offered with proceeds helping vet the sick/injured animals at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
JELLYBEANS: Easter Bunny paid an early visit with my favorite seasonal treat — black or “licorice” jellybeans. This Easter goodie is also a favorite of Bill Lucas, my former co-worker and friend, who is referred to as my “brother.” Bill, whom I’ve known for 18 years, was the Easter Bunny dropping off the early treat. Brother Bill is a retired IT guy (and one of the best) from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Thanks, brother, for the treat but sorry I missed your visit.
EGG HUNT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a flashlight Easter egg hunt, open to ages 13-17, at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Cloud Commons Park. The free event features more than 8,000 treat-filled Easter eggs with special prizes. Participants must bring own flashlight. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
TAKE THE PLUNGE: Annie Keys Kendrick, former Barboursville resident, Cabell Midland High School grad and wife to Brian now living in Greensboro, N.C., is preparing to “take the plunge.” It’s the 2023 Plunge for Elodie, which honors her son, Brooks, who has Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EB), a rare genetic disorder affecting children from birth. (Annie also has EB Simplex.) The plunge is set for Saturday, March 25, at Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. Annie is daughter of Vince and Benda Keys, formerly of Barboursville and now living in Greensboro. To make a donation, visit plungeforelodi.org. Proceeds benefit the research.
LISTED: Joy Grigsby, Jonathan Grogan, Brooklyn Haffer, Adam Hall, David Harrision, Chante Harshbarger, Toquan Hayes, Jaleeia Hill, Gracy Hodge, Chelsey Hogsett, Peyton Holtz, Shandi Hope, Joseph Humes and Seth Hunt were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
SESSION: A “Spousal Loss” Support Group, designed for individuals grieving the loss of a spouse, concludes at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Hospice of Huntington. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
PROMOTED: Janet Hall, RN, was recently named director of patient experience and transportation at KDMC, where she has been employed for more than 29 years. Most recently senior manager of patient experience and learning services, Janet earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Morehead State University and a Master of Science in strategic leadership from Mountain State University.
CHOCOLATE: The 25th annual Hope’s Place Chocolate Extravaganza is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Ashland Town Center. A limited number of golden tickets are available to purchase for full-size chocolate treats made by local vendors. Donated Easter baskets are also sold. Tickets are $10, available in advance at hopesplace.org. Proceeds benefit Hope’s Place.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Cordle, Teresa Pickett, Sheila Chapman, Richard Eskins, Mark Montgomery hits the mid-60 mark (65), Kathrina Craddock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Custer and Wilda Maynor, Bill and Melissa McDaniel celebrate number 25, Brent and Carol Smith (1981), Josh and Amanda Lusher (2015).
CHUCKLE: Every year Morris and wife Esther went to the state fair, and he would say, “Esther, I’d like to ride in that helicopter.” Esther always replied, “I know Morris, but that costs $50, and $50 is $50.” One year, Esther and Morris attended, and Morris said, “Esther, I’m 85 years old. If I don’t ride that helicopter today, I might never get another chance.” To this, Esther replied, “Morris that helicopter ride is $50, and $50 is $50.” The pilot overheard the couple and said, “Folks, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll take both of you for a ride. If you can stay quiet for the entire ride and don’t say a word, I won’t charge you a penny! But if you say one word it’s $50.” The couple Esther agreed and up they went. The pilot did fancy maneuvers, but not a word was heard. He did his daredevil tricks over and over, but still not a word. When they landed, the pilot turned to Morris and said, “By golly, I did everything I could to get you to yell out, but you didn’t. I’m impressed!” Morris replied, “Well, to tell you the truth, I almost said something when Esther fell out, but you know, $50 is $50!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
