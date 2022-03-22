LUNCHEON MEETING: Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County hosts a luncheon/meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East. Phyllis Smith, Cabell County clerk, discusses the recent redistricting of Cabell County. The cost is $15 with payment by check preferred. Reservations are due no later than Wednesday, March 23, by calling or texting Betty Stepp, 304-634-6767. The $10 annual membership dues are collected at luncheon. Mask wearing is encouraged.
SECOND: St. Joseph High School’s Quiz Bowl team, coached by Christi Bare, placed second in the recent Ironmaster tournament at Ohio University Southern on Wednesday, following Chesapeake High School placing first. The school’s team consisted of varsity members Connor Waller, Nick Pauley, Paul Delaney, Bradley Medinger and Mark Hodges, as well as Bryson Burcham, Sam Walker, Ben Anderson and Sami Anderson. Coach Bare was also recognized as Outstanding Coach for the season.
SYMPHONY: Ohio Valley Symphony presents “Perfectly Parisian” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Tickets are $25; $23 seniors and $13 students.
BIRTH: Chase and Taylor Milum are parents of a son, Lincoln Chase, born March 5. The heavyweight weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Scott and Deana Milum. Great-grandmother is Connie Chaney, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May God’s blessings continue to be bestowed on them and the little one.
BALLET: The Charleston Ballet wrap ups the season with “Ballet Unwrapped (Mixed-Bill), a program of works including ‘The Flappers’ and ‘Rhapsody in Blue,’ “ at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26, at Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets are $25 and $20 students/seniors.
NAMED: Taylor Burnette of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. Taylor is attending the Scripps College of Communications.
SERVICES: The Lenten mid-week worship service will rotate at two locations — St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. The theme is “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear: Evening Prayer for Lent.” The third service begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
NUMBER 69: and climbing as Sharon Kay Mills of Huntington, a first cousin still older than me by nearly five months, spins the last of the 60s Tuesday, March 22. As she becomes 69 years young, may the sun shine the brightest and the birds sing the loudest as it is a special day. May her dreams come true as she is surrounded by those loving her.
MUSICAL: “Descendants — The Musical” is a brand-new musical comedy featuring beloved Disney characters and popular hit songs. It is presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $10-$15.
INITIATED: A native of Fort Gay was recently initiated into the Hollins University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Aden Watts was one of 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February. Congratulations, Aden.
ACOUSTICS: Richard Marx, the “Right Here Waiting” hit singer/songwriter, is featured at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, for an acoustic evening at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $28 to $58.
SPECIAL: A special friend who has never changed since I met her several years ago is being wished a great day for her birthday celebration on Tuesday, March 22. Mary Rewalt of Huntington, senior administrative assistant to the chair of the Department of Family and Community Health at Marshall Health, continues to make my life easier with her desire for accomplishment, willingness to assist and completion of every task committed into her hands. Mary is not a colleague, she’s a true and great friend and one that I’m blessed to have been placed in my life. May her day be at the tops of any she’s ever celebrated with many more to follow.
SHOW: Huntington Comedy presents “Hysterical: A Variety Show in Honor of Women’s History Month” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, 729 9th St. Local stand-ups include Angie Davis, Hilary Brewster, Erica Wickham and Alex Runyon, as well as special guests. Tickets are $10 at door. Proceeds benefit Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
RECOGNIZED: Twenty more of the 80 members serving the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for at least 50 years and recognized at the recent Member Recognition Sunday celebration include Margo Fotos, Linda Frampton, Rebecca Godbey, Martha Hagan, Harry Hager, Keith Harrison, Patty Harrison, Scott Harrison, Nancy Heiner, Stephen Hood, David Humphreys, John Humphreys, Riley Jeffrey, Yvonne Johnson, Karen Keck, Billy Keck, George Lambros, Linda Lawrence, Sally Lefevre and Marilee Lewis.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bonnie Black, “Boots” McComas, Connie Gunter, Jeane Chaffin, Sharon Smith, Angelia Rayburn, Jennifer Waugh, Liam Anderson, Kimberly Slappe, Grayson Thornton, Liza Petty, Morgan Sword, Pat Daugherty, Donna Dunn, Abigail Willis, Jacynn Pemberton, Pat Daugherty, Karla Viglianco, Sue Ballengee, Aaron White.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pam Simpkins.
CHUCKLE: Eric’s secretary liked to talk on the phone with friends. One day Eric was about to interrupt her chat to tell her to get back to work, when she looked up at the clock and put an end to the conversation. “Sorry, I have to hang up now,” she said. “It’s time for my break.”