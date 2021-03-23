WORTH REPEATING: The news about Missy Clagg Morrison is worth repeating — the Huntington native doesn’t limit her time for volunteering. In fact, she is known throughout the area for volunteer efforts and passion in serving homeless and addiction recovery communities. In appreciation of her outreach efforts, First Lady Cathy Justice presented Missy with the Rhododendron Award. Missy is also the psychiatry residency and fellowship programs administrator at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Congratulations, Missy, on this achievement.
GOSPEL: Paul Belcher presents a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Singers include The Kingsmen, Michael Combs and The Inspirations. Tickets are $25 and $20. Doors open at 5 p.m. Contact 606-324-0007 or www.paramountartscenter.com.
LISTED: Five psychology majors were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. They are Milena Clarke, Olivia Adelle Neal, Sarai R. Combs and Matthew Stephen Wheeler, all of Boyd County, Kentucky; and Ashlyn Hannah Pechon of Putnam County, West Virginia. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
FEST: Marshall University School of Music offers a free online version of the Marshall University Honor Band Friday, March 26. The theme is “Reconnecting.” Robert Smith, renowned composer/educator, is guest. His new piece, “Portals,” is featured. The event is open to high school band members and teachers. Free registration is available at www.marshall.edu/band/honorband.
ARRIVAL: Aaron and Kristin Holley of Fischer, West Virginia, welcomed their first child into the world Feb. 22 at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. Genevieve Belle Holley is also the grandchild of David and Sherry Loar and Mickey and Jennifer Holley. Great-grandparents are Sharon Holley and the late Raymond Holley of Barboursville, members of Walnut Hills Nazarene Church many years. May this little princess bring happiness, love, joy and other blessings to all knowing and loving her.
EARNED: Congratulations to Tiara Bragg of Huntington. She earned a master of science, curriculum and instruction degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WISHES: Mykayla Simpson, great-niece of Gena Hart, becomes the grand age of 27 Tuesday, March 23. Mykayla, actually the oldest child of Gena’s niece, became a pharmacist from one of the first graduating classes at Marshall University. She is currently somewhat of a COVID guru at SOMC. May Mykayla’s wishes be granted and her special day filled with other blessings and birthday cake.
UNCLE: If Vernon Adkins hadn’t been called to his heavenly home in the early 1970s, he would have celebrated a 90-plus birthday Tuesday, March 23. He was my mother’s oldest brother whom she looked up to for advice and comfort. The dad to three living sons and brother to two living siblings is still missed from their lives and thought about often.
FIVE YEARS: Time does rapidly pass by … it was five years ago March 23 (2016) that Pastor Carl Merritt said goodbye to this world and hello to his heavenly home. Founder of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, this good pastor and minister from Ona was 73 years old at the time of his passing. This hard-working husband, father and grandfather influenced and inspired many throughout his life.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Bo” McCallister, Quintana White Clark is 32, Dee Cook, Mary Vital, Logan Denning, Nancy Evans, Madison Carrie Thompson, Heather Bloss, Zane Moore, Greg Jones, Ed Coleman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Monica Revely, Mike and Angela Fitch, Bobby and Mollie Bannister.
CHUCKLE: “Young man,” said the angry father from the head of the stairs, “didn’t I hear the clock strike 4 when you brought my daughter in?” “You did,” answered the boyfriend. “It was going to strike 11, but I grabbed it and held the gong so it wouldn’t disturb you.” The father muttered, “Doggone! Why didn’t I think of that one in my courting days!”