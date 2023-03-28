HOME SHOW: Home improvement and remodeling exhibits, production demonstrations and more are featured during the West Virginia Home Show Friday through Sunday, March 31 to April 2, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9; $8 seniors; and free ages 15 and younger.
BELATED: Wishes of late go to Lois Sanders, who celebrated number 67 March 23. This lady is a friend of Connie Ferguson of Huntington, a great friend of mine as well. Here’s hoping her day was a super one with happy memories, good cake and warm wishes and her year will be filled with much of the same and more.
RECOGNIZED: Fifteen Carter County, Ky., residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. The Olive Hill, Ky., students include Allison E. Barker, Christopher Jordan Brown, Austin Michael Burge, Lavender Rayne Coursin, Gracie Karas Greenhill, Amanda D. Humphries, Samuel Lucas Jones, Gunner Eric Allen Lewis, Brittany McGlone, Chelsie N. McGuire, Curtis Owens, Solomon Davis Patton, William Orry Perry, Jasmine A. Stallard and Benjamin Kirk Wilburn. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
PASTRIES: St. George Greek Orthodox Church Women offers a Greek pastry sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, in the church social hall, 701 11th Ave.
NAMED: Samantha Marshall of South Point, Ohio, was recently named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
SALE: Adriaunna Page Foundation hosts an inside rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 2225 8th Ave. A variety of items, clothing, new jewelry, knickknacks, Easter candy and more are featured. To donate items, call April, 304-962-5291.
LISTED: Kacie Newsome, Shelby Nicely, Ryan Norris, Bethany Nutter, Carla Oldaker, Lauren Osborne, Timothy Parsons, Vernon Parsons, Nathaniel Paul, Jessie Pauley, Matthew Perry and Lindsey Phares were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
TUESDAY TOUR: Fred Almeida, Huntington Museum of Art docent, leads a guided tour of “Depth of Feeling: Photographic Images from the Permanent Collection” exhibit at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at HMA. Light refreshments follow. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cynthia Swalley, Natalie Elkins, Dean Huffman, Ed Smith, Becky Richards, Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Carolyn R. Templeton, Norah Gerlach, Joel Sisson, Tim Muth, Perry White is still in the 30s at 37, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Denise Corbett, Phil Cline, Maggie Dyer, Timothy Dayhoff.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Connie Gesner, George and Linda Leese celebrate 56 years of wedded bliss.
CHUCKLE: Brendan was completely lost in the kitchen and couldn’t even make a bowl of soup for himself or boil an egg. He’d never done the food shopping, but always came home from work to a delicious meal cooked by his wife, Barbara. One day, Barbara had been sick with the flu for several days and the fridge was all but empty, Brendan realized he’d better help out, and offered to go to the supermarket. Barbara sent him off with a carefully numbered list of seven items. Brendan returned shortly, very proud of himself, and proceeded to unpack the grocery bags. He had one bag of carrots, two packages of celery, three dozen eggs, four bags potatoes, five raw chickens, six boxes noodles and seven loaves bread.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.