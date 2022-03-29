MUSICAL: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre present the musical, “Matilda,” by Roald Dahl, in April at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The musical begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 1-2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Tickets are $12; $6 ages 18 and younger; and $6 ages 12 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
SERVICES: The Lenten mid-week worship service continues at 7 p.m. March 30 at Christ the King Lutheran Church. The theme is “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear: Evening Prayer for Lent.”
CLINICS: Kayak Skills and Roll Clinics are featured at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $8 or $15 for nonmembers.
MEMBERS: Two new members — Robin and Marsha Burkes — joined the family of Madison Avenue Christian Church Feb. 13. May these individuals continue to walk with the Lord and do His work.
LECTURE: The Society of Yeager Scholars presents “Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room. A panel discussion features Thomas J. Smith, P.E., Phoebe Patton Randolph, AIA, Leed AP BD+C, and Ronald W. Eck, Ph.D., P.E. The free lecture is open to the public. Refreshments are provided.
GRAD: Amanda Beaver of Grayson, Ky., was one of more than 1,800 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. She received an associate in associate in nursing degree from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CONCERT: Buddy Guy with Colin James are featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $75.
BRASSY: The Brass Band of the Tri-State presents a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Marshall University Smith Hall.
OPENS: Lawrence County Museum opens for the season Sunday, April 3. The museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
STORY TIME: “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace and Any Elkerton is presented during Story Time at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Cox Landing Library. A bunny craft is also offered.
WINNERS: Young writers from Putnam County Schools were recently named county-level young writers contest winners. They include grades 1-2, Ivy Ware, West Teays Elementary, second grade grades 3-4: Maddie Beckett, Scott Teays Elementary, fourth grade grades 5-6: Aubree Williams, Poca Elementary, fifth grade grades 7-8: Braylie Smolder, Winfield Middle, eighth grade grades 9-10: Allie Ferrell, Teays Valley Christian, ninth grade grades 11-12: Elainna Scarlato, Hurricane High, 11th grade These creative works have advanced to state-level judging with students having an opportunity to represent their school and county at Young Writers Day in May at University of Charleston.
MOVIE: Free admission to movie is being offered this week to students out of school for spring break. The Cinema at Camp Landing shows “Trolls: World Tour” is available at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, March 29-31, at 10699 U.S. 60, Ashland.
WINE: “Sipology 101: The Foundations of Wine” begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. The four-week course continues at 6:30 p.m. April 5, 12 and 19. The cost is $200. Visit https://sipdowntownbrasserie.com.
