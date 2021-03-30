SERVICE: A Maundy Thursday service is April 1 at Church in the Valley, Milton, with personal communion from 6 to 8 p.m. A Good Friday service featuring “Jesus” performed by Sights and Sound Theatre begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 2.
RECIPIENT: Currently a Huntington High School student, Twyann Markham has been admitted to Berea College for the fall term beginning in August. The enrolled college student has been awarded a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which completely covers the cost of tuition after other forms of grant and scholarship aid are applied. The son of Tywanna Deering plans to major in political science and minor in African and African American studies.
YOGA: Joan St. Clair with Studio 8 leads a Faith Flow yoga class at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, as part of the church’s Passion Week worship service. Pastor John Yeager recites verses following the teachings and life of Christ through a moving meditation of breathing and various poses. The Lord’s Supper will also be observed. Space is limited due to social distancing. Attendees are asked to bring mat. Reservations are required. Visit https://www.studio8wv.com/eventsworkshops/.
HONORS: Six Barboursville residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. They include Madison Ayers and Jarrett Childress, exercise physiology; Madalyn Comer, health and well-being; Hannah Copenhaver, pre-communication sciences and disorders; Jordan McCoy, animal and nutritional sciences; and Andrew Offutt, psychology. To be named to his list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
READING: Marshall University’s A.E. Stringer Writers Series presents a virtual reading and question-and-answer session with author Nora Shalaway Carpenter at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. For the free online event, visit https://marshall.zoom.us/s/97796386823. The Webinar ID below the QR code is: 977 9638 6823. The event is co-sponsored by College of Liberal Arts.
LISTED: Two Putnam County residents and two Cabell Countians were among more than 8,400 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio University, Athens. Alexander Antonova (College of Arts and Sciences) and Abigail Howat (College of Health Sciences and Professions) are from Hurricane. Laiken Call and Jackie Parsons (both College of Health Sciences and Professions) are from Ona. Due to COVID-19, students earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
HOLY WEEK SERVICE: The Last Supper is part of the special Holy Week services at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tony Wilks, Karsyn Thomas turns 7, Sharon Clay, Mary Lou Sullivan, Eric Legg, Rachel Turner, Trey Wilson, Joseph Leggott, Stacy Morrison, Rachel Lister, Jerry Buesterhaus, Michelle Schussler.
CHUCKLE: The temporary Sunday School teacher was struggling to open a combination lock on the supply cabinet. She had been told the combination but couldn’t quite remember it. She went to the pastor’s study and asked for help. The pastor came into the room and began to turn the dial. After the first two numbers he paused and stared blankly for a moment. Finally, he looked serenely heavenward and his lips moved silently. Then he looked back at the lock, and quickly turned to the final number, and opened the lock. The teacher was amazed. “I’m in awe at your faith, pastor,” she said. “It’s really nothing,” he answered. “The number is on a piece of tape on the ceiling.”