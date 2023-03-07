CLASSES: “Intermediate Hand and Wheel” ceramics class continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 24, at Huntington Museum of Art. The cost is $275 or $305 non-members. Additional 25-pound bags of clay is $10. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
SESSION: Hospice of Huntington continues a free bereavement support group open to individuals who are grieving the loss of a spouse at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Contact 304-529-4217 or hospiceofhuntington.org.
MISSIONARY: Sarah McCloy, newest missionary with Huntington’s New Baptist Church, had her commissioning service this past weekend. She later travels to Japan to start her new ministry endeavors. Prayers are with Sarah on this new journey.
SHOW: Lawn and gardening expert John Marra returns to the WSAZ booth featured at this week’s WSAZ Home and Garden Show at Mountain Health Arena. The show, also featuring seminars, is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 10; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12. A kids’ adventure garden is also available with Gritt’s Farm, Good News Llamas, Green Clovers 4H Club and Little Victories Animal Rescue, Tickets are $10; $8 ages 60 and older; and free ages 12 and younger.
LISTED: Michael Cochran, Dillon Cole, Logan Conrad, Quincy Crabtree, Brian Dailey, Aaron Dalrymple, Bree Damous, Joshua Daniel, Delaney Davis, Jacob Day, Douglas Dial and Jacob Dillman were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
MOM/SON PROM: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers a special “Disco Fever” celebratory Mom and Son Prom from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the grand ballroom of DoubleTree Hotel. Music is by DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Fruit, cookies, cupcakes and more are served. Guests also receive personalized event photos. Each mom receives a rose at the end of the event. Tickets are $30 couple, available at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/mom-son-prom. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
THANKS: Gena Hart is one of the sweetest ladies I know ... always cooking or baking for someone or for a charity donation. She has a special talent of helping others, sharing her kindness and giving from the heart. I thank God for such a wonderful friend placed in my life to understand and make it somewhat easier. Gena, you are definitely one of a kind that I’m blessed to have in my circle of friendship. Thanks for your time, concern, love and assistance.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Olde Towne Project at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer and inspirational speaker, presents The Elvis and Sinatra Show for a St. Patrick’s party at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at The Salvation Army.
CLOGGERS: Lincoln County Cloggers offer an Irish themed performance at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Salt Rock Branch Library. An open dance class follows.
LUNCHEON: Poage Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution honors Vietnam era veterans during the Vietnam Veterans appreciation luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Ashland Transportation Center, 99 15th St. The speaker is Command Sergeant Major Mike Maynard, U.S. Army retired. Registration deadline is Tuesday, March 7. Call 606-401-2121.
STUDENT FILM: Marshall University Student Film Festival begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in Smith Hall 154. The free event is sponsored by Department of English and Marshall University Film Studies Program. Light refreshments are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Beth Wilmink, Linda Hay, Jeff Day, Evan Willis, Brendan Lafferty, Shannon Blosser, pastor at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Jim “Bob” Pack, known as “Papaw,” works every day and hits the special number 95, Sara Jane Bailey, Wendy Chapman, Chreed Evans.
CHUCKLE: Stuck in traffic for what felt like eons, Robert couldn’t help but notice the license plate on the car in front of him. It read: BAA BAA. He was clueless as to why they chose it until he looked at the vehicle the plate was attached to — a black Jeep.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
