DISCUSSION: Christian Science Discussion Group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Cabell County Public Library. Hymns, readings and a discussion of what Christian Science is will be offered.
NAMED: Dylan Sarver of Huntington was named to the dean’s list at Columbus State Community College for the fall semester. Dylan is majoring in skilled trades technology. To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
CONCERT: Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Charleston Civic Center. Randall King is the guest. Tickets are $40 to $106.
75th: John and Elizabeth Lusk, residents of Woodlands Retirement Community, celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday, March 8. Throughout the years, these parents have been great role models to their three children and grandchildren with love and devotion. What a blessing this couple continues to be. May their number 75 be an unforgettable event with more to follow with good health, sound mind, fond memories, love and happiness.
DISPLAY: Marshall University Art and Design displays “Indeterminacy and the Measurement Problem” by Gabe Michael Kenney, Columbus, Ohio, artist, through March 17 in Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center, 3rd Avenue. A reception and talk are available from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in Room 209. A Zoom option begins at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and--events/.
WELCOMED: Emily Cloer joined Pea Ridge United Methodist church Feb. 20 by way of transfer from Good Shepherd Baptist Church. She sings in the choir, serves on the worship team and aids in making sure the worship service is online each week. May she feel the arms of welcome from the congregation.
PRESENTATION: Huntington Museum of Art’s Walter Gropius Master Artist Program hosts Sarah Heimann, instructor in Dartmouth College’s ceramic studio and studio potter in Lebanon, N.H., for a three-day workshop and free public presentation about her work in ceramics this month. The presentation takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, The workshop, “Pattern and Shallow Relief Carving — A Deep Dive” is set for Friday-Sunday, March 11-13. For fees, contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.orga/education/gropiusmaster-artist-workshops/.
INDUCTEE: Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., associate professor and former chair of internal medicine at Marshall Health, has another feather in his hat. This time, he is inducted to the 2022 WV Executive Magazine’s Health Care Hall of Fame. Yingling is president/CEO of Mountain Health Network and a fellow of American College of Physicians. Instrumental in starting the Marshall School of Pharmacy, he is board certified by American Board of Internal Medicine, received numerous honors and awards and is affiliated with several professional memberships. Congratulations!
RACE: Tri-County Y is off to the races again as it hosts St. Patrick’s Shenanigans to Hurricane’s Valley Park for the third annual 5K race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Registration and packet pick up begin at 9 a.m., followed by the start at 10 a.m. Medals are awarded to top male and female finishers, and top three in each age group. A prize is also awarded for the best male and female St. Patrick’s costume/outfit. Contact https://aptiming.com/YMCAStPatty5K.
SYMPATHY: Five days after Vera Mae Fox turned 96 years old, she was called to her heavenly home on Jan. 10. Vera was beautiful with a big heart, caring spirit and love for her family. She made her home with a sister, Louise Adkins, of South Point, Ohio, after she moved from her Maryland residence and truly enjoyed the constant companionship of her surviving siblings and family. Vera, a first cousin to my mother, always expressed love and kindness for her. She will be greatly missed but is free from pain, suffering and missing her late husband, Jack.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Hawley, Devin Adkins, Joe Bailey, Carrie Parsons, Mark Peterson, Jan Ramey, Sheila Treadway, Tammy Zornes is two into the 50s at 52, Anna Jobe, Kendra Bloss, Jan Ramey, Tim Blair, Mark Rapp, Jad Adkins, Pauline Sunderland, Anderson Frye,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Linda Osborne, Maurice and Billie DeLung, Karen and Gary Hale.
CHUCKLE: Two Irish men, Kearney and O’Riordan were looking at a mail order catalogue and admiring the models. Kearney remarked to O’Riordan, “Have you seen the beautiful girls in this catalogue?” O’Riordan replied, “Yes, they are very beautiful. And look at the price.” Kearney said, with wide eyes, “Wow, they aren’t very expensive. At this price, I’m buying one.” O’Riordan, smiled and patted him on the back. “Good idea. Order one, and if she’s as beautiful as she is in the catalogue, I will get one, too.” Three weeks later, Kearney, the youngest of the two, asked O’Rordan, “Did you ever receive the girl you ordered from that catalogue?” O’Riordan replied with a glint in his eye, “No, but it shouldn’t be long now. She sent all her clothes yesterday.”