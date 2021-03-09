NAMED: I’ve known Steve Waggoner since the early 1990s when I became a new homeowner and used his services at General Building Supply in Huntington for materials and work. This year he was named Local Business Person of the Year and most deserving of the honor, I might add. He, a man of his word, and his employees definitely go above and beyond to help customers and the community.
WORKSHOP: The free spring session of the West Virginia State University Economic Development Center’s (WVSU EDC) Creators Program continues Tuesday, March 16, via Zoom. “Street Photography,” presented by Steven Rotsch begins at 7 p.m. To register, visit wvsuedc.org.
53rd: Belated anniversary wishes to Richard and Cheryl Hodge of Huntington. The couple celebrated their 53rd anniversary Feb. 3. Here’s wishing them many more years of happiness, fond memories and good health.
DONATIONS: Vendors and basket donations are being sought for the 23rd annual Chocolate Extravaganza hosted by Hope’s Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Ashland Town Center. The cost is $10 for four tickets, each one of which buys a chocolate item. Easter baskets are also available for sale. To donate Easter baskets or purchase tickets, contact 606-325-4737 or tiffany@hopesplace.org.
WINNERS: Teri McKee was named first-place bridge winner Feb. 24 for the Bellefonte Country Club. Betty Cooper came in second; Kay Memmer, third; and Norma Meek, fourth.
PLAYS: First Stage Theatre Company performs two short plays based on characters from the Marvel Universe in April at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, as part of the 31st season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre. Presentations begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 16-17 and 23-24, in a “drive-in-theatre” format in the church parking lot. The plays, “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play (Marvel Spotlight)” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play (Marvel Spotlight)” also are offered at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, April 18 and 25.
LISTED: Donnell Reed of Huntington graduated cum laude from West Virginia University at Parkersburg in December with an AAS in occupational development. He also was named on the dean’s list while maintaining a 3.5 grade point average and earning six or more hours of college credit. Hannah Workman and Karen Workman, both of Huntington, were also named to the dean’s list.
CONFERENCE: The 15th annual Celebrate Women virtual conference hosted by Ohio University Southern and regional OU campuses is conducted Friday, March 19. The theme is “15 Years of Celebrating YOU.” Alison Levine, American mountain climber, sportswoman, explorer and best-selling author, speaks on “Surviving and Thriving in Unsettling Times.” The opening panel, “Cultivating Confidence and Courage to Lead,” includes Dr. Elizabeth Sayrs, OU provost; Erin Carlson Mast, president/CEO of Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation; and Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, president-elect of American Osteopathic Foundation.
INSPIRATION: Taking a special moment to let Mary “had a little” Lamb of Huntington know she has been such a great addition to my life, always joyful to have around and a wonderful friend in my circle. This long-time friend of 40-plus years is blessed Tuesday, March 9, with another birthday as she gets close to starting a chapter in another age group. I count Mary among the top ten of the best godly women I know and what an inspiration she has been. May her day be blessed with fond memories, good health, happiness, love, contentment and surprises, followed by more of the same.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephanie Mathis spins the last of the 20s at 29, Cemonet Williams, Jack Stines, Mariyah Hitchcock begins the third of the teen years at 15, Patti Bruce, Carey Roland, Lisa Fowler, Maria Khan, Jennifer Lynch, Barbie Phillips, Hannah Hawks becomes legal at 21, Sallie Smith, Frances Adkins, Matt McCormick, Priscilla Beard, Pris Beard, Brian Massie, Belle Thomas.
CHUCKLE: When Lisa’s child became a teenager, she asked, “Mom, what’s it like to raise a teenager?” The mother responded, “Multiply the terrible 2’s by 10 and add a driver’s license.”