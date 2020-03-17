Community News
TROLLS: “Trolls LIVE!” has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 26-27 at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets for the original March 17 performance will be honored for May 26 and tickets for the March 18 performance will be honored for May 27. If unable to attend the May (rescheduled) dates, customers may request a refund at the original point of purchase up to May 25.
STUDENTS: Scott Depot, West Virginia, students named to dean’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University include Margaret Bennett, Trey Bennett, Samantha Boggess, Katherine Bryant, Joseph Burchett, Coltin Gore, Amanda Haynes, Kendall Hill, Matthew Hudson, Anthony Imperial, Amal Khan, Maddy Murphy, Madison Satterfield, Darcie Trotter. Winfield students include Ainslee Batt, Mackenzie Dotson, Morgan Duty, Phillip Englund, Evan McCray, Jessica Hartley, Alexandra Kuhl, Madison Martin, Lauren Pauley, Haldan Swain, and Mallory Thomas. To be named to this list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
LISTED: Ten Proctorville, Ohio, residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. They include Hunter J. Adkins, Allison Callicoat, Melissa D. Chapman, Denise B. Crawford, Brittany L. Ennis, Franklin S. Ferrell, Andrew R. Henderson, Bryson J. Johnston, Tunisha Samples and Walter Stephens. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
ORIGAMI: Pre-registration for “Origami” classes taught by Blake Stephens is being accepted at Huntington Museum of Art. The three-session class, open to all ages, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 2, 9 and 16 in Studio 3. The cost for the Japanese art form class is $40 or $70 for nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
BIRTH: Charles Edward Bryant was born Feb. 18 to Robby and Mary Bryant. Weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces, he was 18 ¼ inches long. Charlie is grandson of Becky Bryant Meade of Kenova United Methodist Church. Congratulations to these families and may the little bundle of boy bring great joy and happiness to them.
BAND: Southern Raised Band, classical and bluegrass award-winning kinfolk, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Milton Performing Arts Center, Pumpkin Park. Tickets are $21.20.
DEPARTING: Dr. D. Chris Wood is departing from Huntington Foot and Ankle Clinic Inc., effective April 17. Dr. Kaveh Soltani, graduate of Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, will be practicing podiatry at this location, effective May 4.
PANCAKES: The annual East Huntington Kiwanis Pancake Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. All event tickets purchased will be honored for the June 27 rescheduled date.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Pam Matson, Elizabeth Hanrahan, March 2; Addley Marinacci, Leah Veit, March 3; Bridget Bradley, Jim Cunningham, March 4; Jennifer Billups, John Clark, Darren Fearing, Terry Hanning, Ally Hinshaw Holmes, Alicia Hinshaw McWatters, Braylan Hutchison, Bob Roberts, Greenlee Williams, March 5; Tene Barcroft, Josh Imhoff, Tim Landin, Toni Soto, March 6; Candy Call, Jeff Harbour, Jennifer Marinacci, March 7; Joe Bailey, Carrie Parsons, Mark Peterson, Jan Ramey, Sheila Treadway, March 8.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rod Jones, Cade Washington-Ball continues his teen years with number 18, Beverly Roby, Jenni Butler, Walker Scott, Reese Dunlap, Lawson Alan Williamson begins the second teen year at 14, Joey Johnson is two over the mid-60 mark at 67, Justin Hysell, Ken Wolfe, Ashton Smith, Cohen Jordan, Jennifer Boggess, Ryan Holdstock, David Chenoweth, Sarah Beth Clark, Kerry Dillard, Kevin Dillard,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Reid and Sue Ann Carroll.
CHUCKLE: Barb got lucky when she heard an old hotel in Atlanta was getting a facelift and its beautiful maple doors became available for sale as salvage items. She bought several and had them installed in her 19th-century home. Showing a friend around the house, she pointed out, “You know, many of these doors are from Piedmont Hotel.” He raised an eyebrow. “Most people just take towels.”
