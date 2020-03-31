Community News
BELLA LUCE: Hospice of Huntington sponsors Bella Luce IX Sunday, Sept. 20, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. Hosted by Dr. David and Sharon Denning, the event conducted every two years begins with a garden party from 4 to 6 p.m. A silent auction of can’t miss items is available. Guests proceed to a themed dinner of their choice at area host homes at 6 p.m. Reservations are required and open Aug. 24. Contact 304-529-4217.
TRIBUTE: Robert “Bobby” Nelson became the 67th mayor of Huntington in 1985. Before that he was owner/operator of Nelson’s Corner Grocery (1981), state senator in West Virginia Legislature (1971-1985); administrative assistant to Congressman Ken Hechler (1960-1970); delegate in West Virginia Legislature (1965-1970) and the list goes on of offices held in the political field. Bobby, father of one son and one daughter, passed away in March 2019. There’s no doubt there are folks not liking his way of accomplishing things, but I appreciate the city leaders in what they do and pray for the strength to overcome the obstacles to make our area better. Thanks Bobby for what you did.
CANCELED: League of Women Voters of Huntington Area cancels its candidates meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at Southside Neighborhood Organization.
WINNERS: Cabell County students competing and winning at the recent Regional Science Fair include Parker Rose, animal sciences, “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t,” and Hayden Miller, both from Explorer Academy placing first, cellular and molecular biology, “Eggsellent Osmosis,” division I, individual; Thomas Farrell, energy, “Battery Acid on My Dinner Plate?”, and Maddie Vance, materials science, “Which is the Best Activator?”, both first place from St. Joseph Catholic; Addison Bartram, Ona Elementary, second, microbiology, “Which has the Most Germs?” Reagan Minigh, St. Joseph Catholic, second, “The Power of pH”; and Madeline Garcia, St. Joseph Catholic, third, plant sciences, “Does Cooking Oil Kill Plants?” Division I, team, winners include Garrett Westphal, Raegan Freeman and Trenton Hatfield, Ona Elementary, “Salt Geodes,” chemistry, first place; Anelise Vallejos and Lucas Vallejos, St. Joseph Catholic, “Can you Hear What I Hear?”, medical sciences, first place; Marlee Haas and Thea Spenia, Davis Creek Elementary, “Paper Towel Absorbency,” materials science, second place; Erin Floyd, Jenna Hatcher and Jenna Ferguson, Ona Elementary, “Moldy Bread,” microbiology, third place. Individual winners in Division II include Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle, “Cookie Chemistry,” chemistry, first place; Lindsay Kitchen, St. Joseph Catholic, “Why Aren’t All Medicines Pills?”, medical sciences, second place. Team winners in Division II were Amanda Day and Sophia St. Clair, St. Joseph Catholic, “Does Color Affect Smell?”, behavioral and social sciences, first place; Ryan Minigh and Colin Woelfel, St. Joseph Catholic, “Magnetic Cereal,” chemistry, second place; Rian Arora and Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic, “Tic-Tac-Toe Mystery,” mathematics, first place; Elijah Lancaster and Joseph Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic, “What Liquid Makes Plants Grow Best?” plant sciences, first place.
CONCERT: Whether or not the spring gospel concert will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. April 25 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, depends on the coronavirus pandemic; however, two wonderful groups are featured — Karen Peck and New River and The Primitive Quartet. Tickets are $27, $22, $24 and $19.
CHUCKLE: Marie’s nephew, Chris, was assigned to drive in a truck convoy one night while serving in the Marine Corps. When he pulled away, he noticed the truck behind him was following much too closely. When he sped up, so did the other truck. When he slowed down, so did the other truck. He became concerned that the other driver would cause an accident. When he turned a corner and pulled up to the guard station, he noticed that the driver behind him had cut the turn too sharply and knocked down part of the gate. “He’s been tailgating me since we left,” Chris explained to the guard. “And look, now he’s knocked down part of the gate.” The guard eyed him coolly and said, “Corporal, you are towing the truck behind you.”