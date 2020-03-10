Community News
MEETING: Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Ponderosa Restaurant, South Point, Ohio.
TOP: Pastor Bob Withers makes it to the top of this column as that is where he places on my favorites list. The long-time pastor currently at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, author of several railroad books reflecting his love for trains and retired editor/reporter/columnist of The Herald-Dispatch with many years’ service, celebrates a birthday Tuesday, March 10. If my calculations are correct, he turns 75. May this day be as great as he is a friend and don’t eat too much cake as he can’t be much sweeter.
DINNER: Women’s Missionary Fellowship of Olive Missionary Baptist Church hosts a spaghetti/hot dog dinner from 5 to 7 pm. Friday, March 13, at the church. The menu includes spaghetti/homemade sauce, roll, drink and choice of dessert and hot dogs with sauce. Take-outs are available. The cost is by donation only. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
LUNCHEON: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church is host for the Lenten luncheon series sponsored by Barboursville/Lesage Area Ministerium at noon Wednesday, March 11. A light lunch is provided.
ORGANIST: PipeSounds Organ Series presents “silent movie night” as David Briggs returns to the Harrah Symphonic Organ to accompany the 1925 silent film, “Seven Chances” starring Buster Keaton at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Admission is $10; and free to students.
CONGRATS: Putnam County students recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University include Haleigh Casto, journalism, Buffalo; Ethan Barrett, aerospace engineering, Culloden; Rachel Midkiff, biology, and Deane Preston, business, both of Fraziers Bottom; Erin Carnefix, child development and family studies, Liberty; Kelly Irvine, agribusiness management, Poca; Trent Covert, engineering track 2, and Alaina Smith, agricultural and extension education, both of Red House; Emily Allred, graphic design; Evan Clay and Samuel Estel, finance; Lillian Dearing and Ivy Keen, psychology; Alexis Dodson, forensic and investigative science; Matthew Hancock, accounting; Divija Kottapalli and Brooke Welch, engineering track 1; Jack Powers, computer engineering; Emma Stoops, elementary education; Alexander Worrell, political science, all of Scott Depot; Nais Acevedo, marketing; Noah Barker, multidisciplinary studies; Jacob Durgin, engineering track 1; Michael Englund, env and energy resources management; Haley Gillispie, criminology, political science; Valerie Gress, elementary education; Ryan Loughry, general business; Taylor Shreve, engineering track 2; Cortney Stauffer, exercise physiology; Madison Thomas, business, all of Winfield. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
DINNER: Lenten fish dinners are served from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through April 3 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The meal includes baked fish or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato or French fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12 and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the parish school. A 50/50 raffle is also available. Contact www.olofps.org or 304-523-2861.
STRINGS: Tri-State Youth Orchestra Strings Section presents a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at New Baptist Church. This is the 22nd year for the orchestra. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Contact Ron Caviani, 304-743-7425 or tsyo@aol.com.
BINGO: A benefit “this ‘n that” bingo begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 540 31st St. Doors open at 4 p.m. The event hosted by Adriaunna Paige Foundation is open to ages 5-17. Packs are $10 for first and $5 each additional. A concession stand is open.
VISIT: A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series of Marshall University sponsors a reading by Kiese Laymon, author of “History: An American Memoir,” which won the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and the Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
COMPETITION: First-place middle and high school winners in Cabell County Social Studies Fair advance to the 2020 Regional Social Studies Fair Wednesday, March 11, at Mountain Health Arena. Middle school winners include Madeline Chapman, Barboursville, individual, economics, “How Has Currency Changed Over the Course of History?”; Ava Rice, Ava Collins and Maddie Osburn, group, economics, “How Does Amazon Affect Business?”; Sophia Fry, Huntington East, individual, sociology; Aneirin Jones, Huntington Middle, individual, state and local history, “Charles McGhee’s Contribution to WV History”; Juliet Bond, Milton, individual, U.S. history, “The Salem Witch Trials”; Sarah Talkington, Barboursville, individual, world history, “The History of Chinese Fans”. High school competitors include Ann Blatt, St. Joseph Central Catholic, individual, economics, “The Economic Effects of the Walt Disney Company”; Perin Schray, Blaise Schray, Alyssa Mize, Huntington, groups, geography, “Evolution of Language”; Katelyn Aluise, Huntington, individual, political sciences, “Cyber Security”; Luke Lovejoy, Huntington, individual, state and local history, “Battle of Blair Mountain”; Jaden Ellison, St. Joseph Central Catholic, individual, U.S. history, “The ‘Write’ Words: The Evolution of American Literature”: Bethany Silkers, Kaleigh Vance, Breanna Lee, Huntington, group, “The Salem Witch Trials”; and Katy Grimes, St. Joseph Central Catholic, individual, world history, “How Has Medical Technology Improved?”
PROM: Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District hosts the “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Double Tree Hotel. Music food, photos and more are available. Tickets, available at www.ghprd.com, are $25 couples.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alyia Revely begins the second of teens at 14, Jason Stapleton is 42, Jay Byrd, Dannylynn Marie Kendrick begins the double digits at 10, Will Morgan, Sara Simpson, Larry Kendall, Ben Norton, Bert Fulks, Leslie Scarberry, Tami Smith, Dreama Varney.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Marsha and Shawn Gue.
CHUCKLE: Security and peace of mind were part of the reason the Tyson family moved to a gated community. Both flew out the window the night a local pizza shop was called for a delivery. “I would like to order a large pepperoni, please,” Mary said, and then gave him the address of their condominium. “We will be there in about half an hour,” the kid at the other end replied. “Your gate code is still 1238, right?”