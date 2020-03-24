Community News
CHOCOLATE: Before the coronavirus hit the United States, ladies at Milton’s Church in the Valley made chocolate peanut butter Easter eggs. Cherry nut and coconut are also available. The cost is $5 each. To order, call Marla Racer, 304-736-8663.
BANQUET: The Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation’s banquet, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at Marshall University, has been postponed. Call Rebecca Glass, 304-633-0996, leave message for return call.
88TH: The Rev. Ralph Sager celebrated his 88th birthday March 15. After retiring from full-time ministry in 1995, he was appointed associate pastor on a retired status to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Here’s hoping this good minister and former pastor was showered with birthday greetings beyond any other special day and that he will be blessed with many more birthdays.
LISTED: Six Huntingtonians were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens. Graduates include Erica Morgan Alderman, bachelor of science in integrated healthcare studies; Paige Leigh Holley and Cindy Lynn Sparks, bachelor of science in nursing; Matthew Allen Jeffers and Gary Todd Slayton, associate in applied science; and Natalie Jones, master of science in nursing. To achieve the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
POSTPONED: The Gary Allan concert scheduled for March 26 has been postponed until May 30 at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets for the originally scheduled concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.
CANCELED: The annual Lenten fish dinner scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been canceled at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Contact www.olofps.org or 304-523-2861.
100TH: Agnes McCaskey, charter member of Woodlands Retirement Community, has spent nearly 68 of her 100 years being married to Bob McCaskey, who passed away in 2011 at age 93. Agnes, math teacher at Cammack Junior High School from 1955 to 1970 and long-time active member of Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, becomes 100 years young Tuesday, March 24, without a big-event birthday celebration, per her wishes. She plays bridge on occasion but coaches bridge at the retirement community. She enjoys reading, knitting or keeping up with the news and Marshall sports. May her birthday be a super one bringing fond memories for tomorrow, love, happiness and love with continued good health and sharp mind follow in years to come.
THREE: Drs. Mitch Shaver, John Parker Jr. and Dilip Nair have at least two things in common … they are great physicians with Marshall Family Medicine celebrating that special day Tuesday, March 24. Here’s wishing these caring doctors the annual prescription of eating birthday cake and blowing out birthday candles, followed by many more years of good health, happiness and fond memories. And, of course, being able to take care of their many patients.
STUDENTS: Five Huntington High School students received various awards for artwork at the eighth annual University of Rio Grande High School Teachers and Students Juried Art Exhibition. Ashley Stanley, freshman, received Best in Show — the highest award — for “Fluff,” a charcoal drawing. Sidney McCoy, senior, received a $500 scholarship for “Felina Good,” pen and ink drawing. “Waves of Thought,” mixed medium piece, gave Kaylee Fisher, junior, an honorable mention, while “Pacific Octopus,” ceramic artwork, won Amanda Brent, junior, an honorable mention. Kaylee’s digital art, “Dreamy,” was accepted for juried competition at the 2020 biennial Southeastern Regional High School Artists Competition at Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama. Ashley also received a $100 gift certificate for “Fluff” at this competition. Congratulations to these students for recognition received at these competitions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Greg Crews, Dennis Thompson, Catherine Vanatter, Renee Counts, Lynn Cummings, Susan Nickels, Brenda Hawthorne, Glen Miller, Kaitlin Clark, Sue Chapman, Kelci Clark, Rizza Garrett, Ronald Johnson with CJ Hughes Construction Co., Angela Perry is still a “spring chicken.”
CHUCKLE: Todd and his law partner, Frank, are computer illiterates. At a legal seminar, they were being wooed by several software exhibitors when Todd noticed a stack of brilliantly colored soft disks bearing a business log. “Wow,” Todd said to Frank as he picked one up. “This must be some kind of floppy disk/CD hybrid!” “Sorry, gentlemen,” the attendant said with a grin. “Those are drink coasters.”