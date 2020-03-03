Community News
SEVEN: The seven grandchildren — Jordan Beach, Kionte Bacon, Cade Washington-Ball, Christopher Beach, Ava Scott, Maddie Ball and Ari Scott — of Kim Bradburn wish their MaMaw a happy birthday Tuesday, March 3. They love her very much and are truly blessed to have her as MaMaw.
CLASSES: “Figure Drawing” classes, open to ages 18 and older, are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Huntington Museum of Art. Monitored by Brandy Jefferys, classes are also available April 14, May 12 and June 9. The cost is $10 per session, including nude model fee. Classes in “Drawing Basics,” open to ages 18 and older, are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 7 through April 4, in Studio. The five-session class is taught by Brandy Jefferys. The cost is $100 or $130 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CONCERT: Faithward Motion and Citizen Way performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Guests are Jason Lovins Band and dance team Remnant and Anointed Mime. Games, giveaways and concessions are available. Admission is free.
LUNCHEON: The Woman’s Club of Huntington conducts its luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, March 4, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. In celebration of March as Music in our Schools Month and Youth Art Month, violinist and senior at George Washington High School in Charleston, Christina Sivaprakasam presents a musical program. She is accompanied by her father, Michael Sivaprakasam.
REQUESTS: The time has come when attendance seems to be dwindling in churches and often causing financial strain. Such is the case with the historic Guyandotte United Methodist Church as its Sunday morning congregation totals about 10. Mike Chapman, pastor since 2011, requests donations to help with the cost of roof and structural repairs. Checks are payable to Guyandotte United Methodist Church and mailed to PO Box 3007-0007, Huntington, WV 25702.
BAND: U.S. Air Force Band from Washington, D.C., Concert Band performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Huntington City Hall. Admission is free; however, tickets are required. For free tickets, visit www.usafband.eventbrite.com or City of Huntington Foundation Office.
LEADER: Elizabeth Appell Sheets replaces Beth Wolfe as leader of Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program. Beth began the appointment in mid-January as executive vice president of enrollment management at University of Charleston. With a bachelor of business administration in marketing and master of arts degree in history from MU, she most recently was an academic advisor for Regent’s Bachelor of Arts degree and serves on Huntington Museum of Art’s board of directors. Congratulations on this leadership accomplishment.
CELTIC: Celtic arts, culture and traditions in music, dance, education, athleticism and more are featured during the fifth annual Celtic Calling gathering Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, in Charleston. “Pat Knows Ireland” takes place at 2 p.m. Friday at Kanawha County Public Library; Celtic cooking class at 6:30 p.m. at Uncork and Create; 7 p.m., Ceili/Celidah dance and frivolity, Rock City Cake Company LLC; 7:30 p.m., Cornish film, “Bait,” Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema. Saturday’s events include “The Wild Ones,” 7:30 p.m., Taylor Books.
DEACON: One might say that Gene Caldwell, retired deacon and Sunday school teacher for more than 60 years at Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church, still has it at 97 years young. On his Jan. 19 birthday, he came out of retirement to teach a lesson about the parable of sowing the seeds, which was enjoyed by all in attendance.
ALL IRISH: Come rain or sunshine … Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers Irish-spirited food, fun and more during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Gobbler’s Knob, next to Ritter Park Amphitheatre. The family- and dog-friendly event is free to enter. Bring a “pot of gold,” as local artists, vendors and food trucks are in attendance.
LISTED: Unlucky 13 … in this case, it’s lucky 13 as that’s the number of Miltonians named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Students completing at least 12 credit hours and maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above include Kaitlin Adkins, Breanna C. Dufour, James W. Eggleston, Erin E. Enochs, Tyler J. Gibson, Alyssa P. Hatfield, Jarrod J. Lemley, Wyatt L. McCabe, Haley A. Mitchell, Simon W. Morrison, Alexia N. Skean, Travis D. Stevens and Nathaniel E. Stump. Ona residents named to the list were Samantha K. Erwin, Payton Griffith, Haley J. Haggerty, Louis M. Parlock, Chase A. Wilson and Sarah L. Winland.
CARS: Antiques, classics, motorcycles, trucks and more are featured in the 43rd annual Huntington World of Wheels this weekend in Huntington. The largest indoor car show in the state is from noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to infants.
ICY: The forecast is icy as Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big” Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $100.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vernon Parsons, Lydia Pruitt, Toni Carlton, Stephen Nelson, Morgan Browning, Eddie Marcum, Missy Morrison, Joel Black, Jamie Starkey, Michael Thompson, Mackenzie Barbera, Phil Corkrean, Kevin Bannon, Jennifer Adams, Joe Collins, Tommie Templeton, Mackenzie Barbera.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer celebrate number 33, Bob and Phyllis Kiser.
CHUCKLE: Before heading out on a family hike, they stood at the trailhead reviewing a map pinned to a bulletin board. A red arrow on the map that said “You Are Here” caught the 6-year-old’s attention. Pointing to it, he asked, “How do they know that?”