BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 serves breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the post, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The cost is $7 and $5 ages 10 and younger.
WINNER: Seth M. Derscha of Russell High School in Kentucky was one of 1,000 winners in the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program. He received the National Merit RSM US LLP Scholarship from consulting firm RSM US and is expected to study biomedical engineering after high school.
PROM: The seventh annual “Our Night to Shine” prom hosted by I Believe Foundation is Saturday, May 14, at Boyd County Fairgrounds, Ashland. Open to local students 15 to 21 years old with special needs to pair up with date from their school. “Masquerade Ball” is the theme. The event features photography by KayMag Photography, Boyd County ROTC Sword Arch for Introductions, live dinner music by Boyd County Jazz Ensemble and dance music by DJ Rick Potter. For registration, call or text, 606-465-2875 or 606-232-0174.
BAPTISMS: Three from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church were recently baptized and welcomed into the faith community. Andy, Emmy and Ian Barath are children of Anthony and Kara Ramey Barath. Godparents are Charles and Lina Ramey. May God’s blessings continue to surround this family.
OVER 20: In fact, it’s 22 Putnam County teachers — 14 elementary, four middle and three high and one career/technology — earning the Teacher of the Year award for 2022-23. The elementary winners were Chastity Miller, Buffalo; Stacy Randolph, Confidence; Kathy Stalnaker, Conner Street; Kristina Richardson, Eastbrook; Samantha Coleman, G.W.; Karen “Suzanne” Ringler, Hometown; Justin Brooks, Hurricane Town; Amanda Horner, Lakeside; Ashley Collins, Mountain View; Stacy Mobley, Poca; Ruth Dent, Rock Branch; Amy Blackwell, Scott Teays; Tammy Bock, West Teays; and Anita Robinson, Winfield. Middle school winners are Amanda Reedy, GW; Sami Truitt, Hurricane; Sarah Inghram, Poca; and John Shawler, Winfield. High school winners were Laura McCloud, Buffalo; Amy Booth, Hurricane; Susan Cottrill, Poca; Brittany Harper, Winfield; and David Hoover, Putnam Career and Technical. Congratulations on this accomplishment.
FREE FOOD: Sunrise Church of the Nazarene of South Point, Ohio, offers a food pantry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Call 740-414-4469.
BELATED: The day my dad was buried in 2001, a little girl was born. Although not really a family member, she has felt like one throughout these years. Ibri Trammell, daughter of Aaron and Ida Trammell, turned 21 years old May 6. A true dancer, performer and intelligent young lady with a warming heart and large smile all her life has made knowing her even more special. Here’s hoping her birthday was a great one with many more to follow.
PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free physicals for student-athletes ages 13 to 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at King’s Daughters Vitality Center, 1180 St. Christopher Drive, Ashland. They are also available at 5 p.m. Boyd County/Fairview; 5:30 p.m., Russell; 6 p.m., Ashland/Holy Family; 6:30 p.m., Rose Hill/Raceland; and 7 p.m., Greenup County. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent/guardian signature. If unavailable for free physical, appointments are accepted at $25 fee. Masks or facial coverings are required. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
BEAUTIFUL: May 5, 1989, was a special day for Tim and Paula Pauley as their firstborn child — Kayla Marie — made her grand entrance. Kayla Wallace is a registered nurse, wife to Chris Wallace and mother of a daughter and son. Kayla was like a daughter to me, and I was blessed with watching her do her first things as a child and grow into the beautiful young Christian lady she has become. May her new year be as super as she is in the years to come.
READING: Greenup County Public Library begins its Summer Reading Program at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the main branch. Attendees, who may sign up for the Fast Pass by Tuesday, May 10, to receive early entry at 5 p.m., are encouraged to bring seating. Live music, free food, inflatables and prizes are offered.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Thompson, Luke Lovejoy, Marilyn Phillips, Dolores Price, John Cole, Nolan Maddox Cox, Richard Sang, Alaya Johnson, Terri Hamlin, Sandee Folsom, Mary Templeton, Santos Alvarez, Rob Rash, Joan Carnahan and Lindsey Bates.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Carrie and Ray Adkins, Linda and Tom Wilkinson.
CHUCKLE: A game hunter went on safari with his wife and mother-in-law. One morning, while deep in the forest, the wife awoke to find her mother gone. Rushing to her husband, she insisted on them both trying to find her mother. The hunter picked up his rifle, took a swig of whiskey and started to look for her. In a clearing not far from the camp, they came upon a chilling sight: the mother-in-law was backed up against a big rock, and a large lion stood right in front of her. The wife cried, “What are we going to do?” “Nothing,” said the hunter husband. “The lion got himself into this mess, let him get himself out of it.”