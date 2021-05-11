WRITERS: Winners of the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest open to kindergarteners through grade 12 in the categories of poetry and prose were recently announced. Sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council, more than 140 original compositions were received. Two first-graders from Highlawn Elementary School with Mary Lopez as teacher placed in first grade prose. They were R. Hufford, first; and Alice Flora, third. Emilee Hendricks, first-grader at Martha Elementary School with Shauna Fields placed second. Winners received a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
KIDS: Heritage Farm Museum and Village continues its fun-themed “We Learn Wednesdays” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday in May — May 12, 19 and 26. Museums, wagon rides, animal encounters, tree trek and nature center, discovery zone playground and Hands On Activity Barn are open. Tickets are $15.
BIRTH: Brooklyn Claire McCoy was welcomed into the family of Jon and Claire McCoy and big brother, Hunter. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. May this little one bring enjoyment, happiness and love to the family, along with her church family at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia.
TEA: A friendship tea, hosted by Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Reservations are required. The cost is $25 advance or $30 day of event. Call 606-329-8888.
CONDOLENCES: In less than 30 days (Feb. 26 to March 25) before his 74th birthday, Billy Joe Morris of Barboursville left for his heavenly journey. This gospel singer with New Horizons was a good dad, grandfather, husband, friend and neighbor and always the same every time one met up with him. Condolences to wife, daughter, son and grandchildren in the loss of this fine gentleman.
SESSION: Hospice of Huntington continues a free, virtual stand-alone session on “Identifying a New Understanding of Grief and COVID-19” at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
PJS: Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District throws a pajama party (mothers and daughters wearing robes and fuzzy slippers) from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge. Snacks, games, crafts and a showing of Disney’s “Freaky Friday” are available. Tickets are $20 couples with no extra charge for additional daughters. Tickets are not sold at door. Social distancing and masks are observed/required. Contact 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
MEET: Knights of Columbus meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The meeting is open to men ages 18 and older.
SALE: South Side Neighborhood Organization plans a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. To participate, residents must live within boundaries of railroad tracks behind 8th Avenue to hills behind Whitaker Avenue and 16th Street to West 7th Street, no canceling at last minutes; rain or shine, put up and take down own yard sale signs, and cannot be on telephone poles or block traffic vision. Visit the group’s website/Facebook page or email SSNO25701@yahoo.com. Registration deadline is 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
CHUCKLE: One day on his way to work, a professor stopped at the cafeteria as it began to rain. Forgetting he didn’t bring an umbrella, he reached for the nearest one when he got up to leave. “That’s my umbrella,” a woman immediately scolded. Embarrassed at his mistake, Nick walked on to his office. He was drenched by the time he arrived. Once there, he discovered three umbrellas that he had left in the office over the months and decided to bring them home at the end of the day. That afternoon he ran into the same woman who had confronted him earlier. She looked at the umbrellas, then at him, and tartly remarked, “You did really well for yourself today, didn’t you?”