Community News
NEW JOY: Kolton Dale Hereford was born March 25 to Haley and Josh Hereford of Madison Avenue Christian Church. He weighed nearly 7 pounds — 6 pounds and 8 ounces, to be exact. May this bundle of boy bring added joy, happiness, love and fond memories to the families.
HOT DOGS: The 16th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 26, at Pullman Square. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
READERS: Two special folks read this column and especially enjoy the chuckles. The retired Honorable Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon and his wife, Dr. Kathleen O’Hanlon, say the “chuckles crack them up.” Thanks to this lovely, friendly and wonderful couple for being long-time readers.
FLAGS: Lawrence County Flags of Honor’s opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Lawrence County Courthouse. The event is hosted by Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.
GRAD: Shannon O. Mcghee of Ashland, Ky., is one of more than 1,100 candidates graduating at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the 2020 spring semester. She received a certificate in the welding technology program.
“PRINCE”: Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in a concert, “The Prince Experience” and he brings it to Ironton in early June. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton, Ohio. Tickets may be purchased at www.ro-na.net.
PARTICIPANTS: A Rowan County Senior High School sophomore was selected for the Rogers Scholars Program sponsored by The Center for Rural Development. Emily Elam is daughter of James and Kimberly Elam of Morehead. Four Rowan County Middle School students were chosen to participate in or attend the Rogers Explorers Program. They include Mia Caudill, daughter of Aron and Melissa Caudill of Morehead; Andrew Conyers, son of Andrew and Linda Conyers of Mount Sterling; Grace Davison, daughter of Scott and Rebecca Davison and Natalie Northcutt, daughter of John and Tina Northcutt, both of Morehead. One Lakeside Christian Academy student also was chosen for the Rogers Explorers: Emma Lewis, daughter of William and Amy Lewis of Morehead. Because of COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are not active this year.
RESCHEDULED: The concert featuring the Avett Brothers originally set for June 5 has been rescheduled for October at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The show was in support of the band’s most recent record, “Closer Than Together,” released in 2019. The concert is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $37.50-$47.50.
BELATED: A very special lady turned 85 years young May 2 and I’m told she enjoys reading this column. Here’s hoping Lorene Jordan of Milton had a great day filled with surprises, love, happiness and fond memories. May good health and more memories follow in the year ahead.
CAMPS: Reminder … Registration for the Paramount Players Kids Summer Camp is May 31. The three fun-filled weeks of “Art Camp” at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, are June 24-28, July 15-19, and July 22-26. Contact Melanie Cornelison at Education@Paramountartscenter.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Cumpton turns 56, Jacob Hettrick crosses the mid-30 mark to 36, Piper White, Ann Ray, Betty Hinkle, Willa Sue Ray, Darrell Legg, Regina Lafferty, Raul Hernandez, Ridge Hickman, Eugenia Nichols, Sarah Hamlin, Kennedi Brainard, Callie McClanahan, Sabrina Ray, Beverly Turner, Teresa Meadows of Ona, Janet Sebert.
CHUCKLE: Dave was presiding over a wedding when the best man asked if he would mind also keeping an eye on the gift table. “There are a few people here the newlyweds don’t trust around all that money,” he confided. “Then why on earth did they get invited?” Dave asked. Looking at him as if he were nuts, he said, “They’re family.”
