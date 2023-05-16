MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents “Next to Normal,” 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25.
DISTINGUISHED: Congratulations to C.E. “Chuck” Romine Jr. He is the proud owner of a new award — the Distinguished West Virginia Award from Gov. Jim Justice. Cabell County Commissioner, Kelli Sobonya, presented the award during the annual senior picnic with Cabell County Community Services Organization May 12 at Barboursville Park. Chuck’s outstanding achievement and meritorious service to the State of West Virginia over a lifetime of public service in the state legislature, community boards, including Goodwill, and, service organizations including The Rotary Club, were recognized. He and wife, Phyllis, of more than 65 years, are residents of Huntington’s Woodlands Retirement Community. They continue to enjoy keeping up with local and community events and Marshall University sports.
NON-MUSICAL: The non-musical adaptation of the beloved novel, “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott, is presented by Alchemy Theatre this weekend. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21, at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. Tickets are $20; $10 ages 13 and younger.
FIRST: More than a dozen students at St. Ann Catholic Church recently received their first communion. Those from the Chesapeake, Ohio, church include Kayden Booker, Harper Ann Brown, Marleigh Jo Brown, Evelyn Erlenwein, Ashley Patricia Fetty, Carleigh Maureen Gibson, Carly Dawn Kline, Fiona Rosalie Mullins, Greyson Thomas Payton, Lilly Genevieve Redoutey, Presleigh Grace Swarts, Kathryne Elizabeth Tackett, Avery Grace Turner and Boston Cross Waginger. Congratulations to these students.
CLASS: It’s “Senior Focus Friday” for ages 50 and older Friday, May 19, at Huntington’s Kitchen. A healthy meal is prepared and information is available from Megan Farmer, audiologist with HIMG, from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required. Admission is free. Contact huntingtons-kitchen.org or 304-522-0887.
GREETINGS: She’s not a sister by blood, but she is considered as close as a sister. I’m speaking of a precious young lady I became acquainted with several years ago who is intelligent, possesses common sense and a caring heart. Rachel Wyant of Huntington is her name and she is being wished happy birthday greetings Tuesday, May 16. Here’s hoping it’s as super as she is with many memories to last at least until next year.
CONCERT: Hurricane Civic Chorus presents its 35th anniversary spring concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Paula Pauley of Barboursville celebrate an anniversary Tuesday, May 16. The longtime special Christian friends have been like my family since the early 1990s. May their special day be just that — as special as they have been to me.
EXPO: The first of its kind in the area as Wayward Threads Expo takes place this weekend at Mountain Health Arena and Convention Center. The inaugural event, with Sandra Wiehe, founder, is offered from 9 am. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20. The fiber arts show includes fiber, quilting and stained-glass vendors onsite, as well as live demonstrations, classes, informational booths, book signing, lecture, live music and more. Tickets are $10 and $1 off if informational postcard picked up from Cabell-Huntington Area Visitors Center is shown. Admission is also free to Marshall University students and ages 16 and younger
FLOWERS: Memorial Day flowers are sold through Saturday, May 27, at River Cities Lighthouse Church, 1033 8th Ave. Flowers are sold from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday. The prices range from $4 to $60.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Golden, Karen Pruitt Adams, Larry Baker, Kimberly Booth, David Shafer, Peachie Turner, Gary Martin, Howard Deskins, Gwen Reed, Nancy Campbell, Tess Anderson, Ken Lyon, Paul Spaulding, Donna Kiser, Jackie Rutherford, Mary Harvey Midkiff, Terry Blevins, Chase McFann, Lizzy Chung, Hendrix Sutphin, Linda Dobbs.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Carla Akers, Chris and Ashley Clark, Mike and Stephanie Mellace, Jim and Lisa Daniels celebrate their 20th, Don and Jessica Pennington, Linda and Wendell Dobbs.
CHUCKLE: A young Army private sought permission from his commanding officer to leave camp the following weekend. “You see,” he explained, “my wife’s expecting.” “I understand,” the officer told him. “You go and tell your wife that I wish her luck.” The following week, the same solider was back again with the same explanation: “My wife’s expecting.” The officer looked surprised, “Still expecting?” he asked. “Well, well, my boy, you must be pretty bothered. Of course, you can have the weekend off.” When the same soldier appeared again the third week; however, the officer lost his temper. “Don’t tell me your wife is still expecting,” he said. “Yes, sir,” said the soldier resolutely. “She’s still expecting.” “What in heaven is she expecting?” the officer asked. The soldier simply answered, “Me.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.