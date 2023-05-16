The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents “Next to Normal,” 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25.

DISTINGUISHED: Congratulations to C.E. “Chuck” Romine Jr. He is the proud owner of a new award — the Distinguished West Virginia Award from Gov. Jim Justice. Cabell County Commissioner, Kelli Sobonya, presented the award during the annual senior picnic with Cabell County Community Services Organization May 12 at Barboursville Park. Chuck’s outstanding achievement and meritorious service to the State of West Virginia over a lifetime of public service in the state legislature, community boards, including Goodwill, and, service organizations including The Rotary Club, were recognized. He and wife, Phyllis, of more than 65 years, are residents of Huntington’s Woodlands Retirement Community. They continue to enjoy keeping up with local and community events and Marshall University sports.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

