WORK: Pat Meadows, Dale Meadows, Phyllis Wilcox and Damon Wilcox, members of Guyandotte Chapter 89, Order of the Eastern Star, recently joined others in the community to present expectant mothers a baby shower at Veterans Hospital. Baby items were packed in bags and as mothers drove by, they were handed a bag, diapers and other items. Thanks to all helping with this community event.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen offers an upcoming class on making Shakshuka, a bright, spicy egg dish from Israel. The class, limited to 16 participants ages 15 and older, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23. The cost is $25.
GRADS: Kyleigh Phillips of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Khylee Keaton of Coal Grove, Ohio, were among the 115 students graduating from the spring class at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
ROCK IT: The Grammy Award-nominated rock band Needtobreathe brings its “Into the Mystery Acoustic” tour to Charleston Saturday, May 21. The band performs at 7:30 p.m. at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Patrick Droney is also featured. Tickets are $38.50, $48.50 and $83. Call 304-561-3570.
LEAVING: A nursery worker for the Sunday morning worship service for more than five years at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church is leaving. Sydney Adkins, daughter of Adam and Amy Lawson, is a junior anthropology student and Yeager Scholar at Marshall University. The sister to Sawyer Adkins and granddaughter of Larry and Julia Dickens will spend the summer in Europe studying history and politics at Oxford University as a benefit of the Yeager Scholarship. Congratulations, Sydney, on this accomplishment, but you will be missed.
MOVIE: Summer Movie Night features “Clifford the Big Red Dog” from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Barboursville Park. Admission is free. Refreshments are sold, or snacks may be brought to event.
ASSOCIATE: Heather Barker of Durham, N.C., daughter of Bob and Diana Barker of Huntington, begins as associate pastor of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church July 1. She graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University with a bachelor’s in online journalism and the Divinity School at Duke University in May with a master of divinity degree and certificate in Wesleyan/Methodist studies. She will be commissioned as a provisional member of the Annual Conference (Elder track) in June and honored with a welcoming reception July 8 in the church fellowship hall. Her cat, Finnegan, joins her in her move to Huntington. Welcome to Huntington, Heather — may your ministry bring many souls into the fold.
COMEDY: As part of the Comedy Zone Series, Reno Collier takes the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event, open to ages 18 and older, costs $20.
CONFIRMANTS: Seventeen individuals from Kenova United Methodist Church have completed the recent confirmation class. The confirmation class members are Addyson Kole Bocook, Avery Jayne Butler, Griffyn Ashley Butler, Jackson Tyler Daugherty, Taliyah Ann Davis, Maddox Lee Dean, Emma Kate Edwards, Beau Edward Farley, Anna Reece Phillips, Halle Mac Phillip, Bennett Edward Rich, Judson David Rich, Liam Jack Rutherford, Christopher Allen Sanders, Braelyn Paige Scarberry, Laekyn Danae Scarberry and Jack Alexander Shumaker.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Specht, David Howerton, Don Collins, Keyria Franklin, Skip Johnson, Caleb Turner, Devonna Taylor, Glen Dailey, Nancie Perry, Peggy Brown, Craig Sergent, Hilary Brownstead, Kristi Hawthorne turns 47, Amanda Stapleton, Samantha Linville, Ken Jordan, Sarah Warner, Eli Kiser, Rita Pelfrey, Susan Barnes, Owen Smith, Audrey Pickett.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Kathy Clagg, Rick and Natalie Hemann (1996), Evan Minsker and Morgan Barrie, Dennis and Brandy Andrus.
CHUCKLE: After retiring, a wise old gentleman purchased a modest home near a junior high school. He spent the first few weeks of his retirement in peace and contentment. When the new school year began, three young boys full of youthful, after-school enthusiasm, came down his street, beating merrily on every trash can they encountered. The crashing percussion continued day after day, until finally the wise old man decided it was time to take some action. The next afternoon, he walked out to meet the young percussionists as they banged their way down the street. Stopping them, he said, “You kids are a lot of fun. I like to see you express your exuberance like that. In fact, I used to do the same thing when I was your age. Will you do me a favor? I’ll give you each a dollar if you’ll promise to come around every day and do your thing.” The kids were elated and continued to do a bang-up job on the trash cans. After a few days, the old-timer greeted the kids again, but this time he had a sad smile on his face. “This recession’s really putting a big dent in my income,” he told them. “From now on, I’ll only be able to pay you 50 cents to beat on the cans.” The noisemakers were obviously displeased, but they accepted his offer and continued their afternoon ruckus. A few days later, the wily retiree approached them again as they drummed their way down the street. “Look,” he said, “I haven’t received my Social Security check yet, so I’m not going to be able to give you more than 25 cents. Is that OK?” “A lousy quarter?” the drum leader exclaimed. “If you think we’re going to waste our time, beating these cans around for a quarter, you’re nuts! No way, mister. We quit!” And the old man enjoyed peace and serenity for the rest of his days.