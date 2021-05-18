Community News
CLINIC: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and Cabell-Huntington Health Department host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 16 and older from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the church parking lot. Appointments are not necessary for the first or second Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Call 304-523-9920.
LISTED: Isaac Perry, junior ministry and leadership major from Kenova, was among approximately 665 students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, to be named to the spring 2021 president’s list. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
PROGRAM: Heritage Farm Museum and Village offers two more fun-themed “We Learn Wednesdays” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 and 26. Museums, wagon rides, animal encounters, tree trek and nature center, discovery zone playground and Hands On Activity Barn are open. Tickets are $15.
STUDENTS: The only winners in sixth through 12th grades of the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest were in the prose category, sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council. Sixth-grade winners were Kaili Anderson, first, and Marley Weir, second, both of Huntington High, taught by Leann Haines. First- and second-place seventh-graders were Alex Taylor and Mays Beatty, both of Huntington Middle, taught by Leann Haines; Claire Johnson, eighth-grader at Huntington Middle, placed first, while Anna Butcher, also of Huntington Middle, placed second. Madison Lawson, ninth-grader at Huntington High, taught by Marissa Dillon, placed first, while Bradi Smith, 10th-grader at Huntington High, was first. Carter Matthews and Mahki Jackson, both 11th-graders at Huntington High, taught by Marissa Dillon, placed first and second. Three Huntington High 12th-graders taught by Ms. Dillon placed first through third, respectively — Rachael Bare, Logan Brumfield and Erica Thomas. Winners received a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
TRAINING: Community Hospice offers a new session of volunteer orientation training, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 19-20, at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Space is limited. Social distancing and masks are required. Call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
NEARLY 70: One year short, to be exact — John Ferguson, 20-year employee of Steel of West Virginia, retiring Oct. 31, 2020, spins the last of the 60s on Tuesday, May 18, as he turns 69 years old. May John have a great day and year filled with more of God’s many blessings, better health, love, happiness, fond memories and free time to spend with grandchildren, family and friends.
THOUGHTS: During my dad’s final days of life, he was visited by Charles Abshire, also known as Chuck, a longtime friend, which can’t be forgotten as it uplifted Dad’s spirit. It was a blessing to hear Chuck prepared for his homegoing some years ago and passed away in early April at age 87. He was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church, husband to Delores Ann Baylous Abshire, father to six children, two stepsons and several grandchildren, as well as longtime neighbor of my niece and sister. There’s no doubt he is missed, but he is free from pain and suffering, while sitting on heaven’s shore awaiting the arrival of those he loves.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Grant Thomas Hawthorne nears the mid-20 mark at 23, Teresa Dial, Delores Davis, Beckett Dean, Alexander Sanders, Amy Neal, Jared Fredeking, Terri Rowe, Pat Quackenbush, Anne Dandelet, Sesilia Riley, Jesse Golden, Kristina Painter.
CHUCKLE: A little girl became ill and was taken to the hospital. It was her first time away from home and she began to cry. The nurse was concerned and asked the little girl if she was homesick. “No,” said the girl. “I’m here sick!”