Community News
SUBMISSIONS: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History accepts submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition Friday, May 22, through June 29. The exhibit opens Aug. 20 at the Charleston Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. To enter, artists must be age 18 or older and maintain a permanent West Virginia residence. Visit www.wvculture.org, click on Emerging Artist link or contact Cailin Howe, 304-558-0220, ext. 12, or cailin.a.howe@wg.gov.
COMPLETED: Aimee Asbury of Hurricane, West Virginia, daughter of Chris and Jessica Asbury, was among 12 education students at Glenville State College completing student teaching internships during the spring semester and graduating May 9 as part of the college’s virtual commencement ceremony. She completed her student teaching in elementary education (K-6) and multi-categorical special education (K-6) at Gilmer County Elementary School with Amber Frashure and Tammy Moore, Dr. Gerda Kumpiene and Don Sheets as supervisors.
NOT OPENING: Kenova’s Dreamland Pool will not open in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to provide social distancing.
GRAD: Emma Belford, daughter of Stephanie Belford of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. She plans to study neuroscience at West Virginia University in the fall. Congratulations Emma. Best wishes for a successful future.
CEREMONIES: Class of 2020 of Cabell County Career Technology Center celebrates its graduation with a drive-through completer ceremony at 6 p.m. June 23 and a licensed practical nurse graduation June 12. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. on the access road down below (the school) by the sign, then parade up the hill. Students receive packets as they drive up, which includes completer certificates, stoles and cords for graduation. Students may pick up items before the parade, but urged to keep in safe place to wear during Huntington High School or Cabell Midland High School ceremonies June 25 and June 26, respectively. Students with books or devices to return to the school may be dropped off at any time.
COUNSEL: OVP Health in Huntington has a new in-house counsel — Elizabeth Brewer, associate attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, for seven years. She graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in English and Wake Forest University School of Law with a law degree. In her new position, she will oversee legal aspects of the company’s operations and direct legal strategies related to contracts, compliance and risk management.
CHIEF: After a four-month interview process, interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell has been appointed to serve in the position permanently. The 24-year Huntington Police Department veteran was named interim chief in December following the appointment of former chief Hank Dial as city manager. Ray began his policing career as a probationary police officer, patrol officer, corporal overseeing training, worked in records and administrative bureaus, midnight shift commander and captain of Patrol Bureau. Congratulations to Police Chief Cornwell — Huntington should feel honored to have someone with your knowledge and achievements to head the police department.
GONE: Joe Keefer, long-time friend to my sister, Jeannie Grieco, may be gone, but he is not forgotten. He is thought about every day and missed more than words can tell. There will never be another person with such a big, kind and loving heart. He would have celebrated a birthday Tuesday, May 19, but wishes are being sent to him at his new heavenly address.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Hockenberry, Clayton Holbrook, Terry Triplett, Robin Triplett, Nicki Matthews, David Geswein, Ron Piaskowski, Maria Larre, Allison Harker, Randy Mayhew, Joyce Sayre. Laynce Cruz, Peggy Jeffrey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Janet Sebert, Toby and Alisa Spiker, Carl and Sandy Pemberton.
CHUCKLE: A painting contractor was speaking with a woman about her job. In the first room, she said she would like a pale blue. The contractor wrote this down and went to the window, opened it, and yelled out “green side up!” In the second room, she told the painter she would like a soft yellow. He wrote this on his pad, walked to the window, opened it, and yelled “green side up!” The lady was somewhat curious, but she said nothing. In the third room, she said she would like a warm rose color. The painter wrote this down, walked to the window, opened it and yelled “green side up!” The lady then asked him, “Why do you keep yelling ‘green side up’?” “I’m sorry,” came the reply. “But I have a crew of women laying sod across the street.”
