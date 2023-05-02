The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PARTICIPANT: Congratulations to Zach Noble of New Baptist Church. He was one of the four-member Cabell Midland JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl Team headed for the national JLAB competition in Washington, D.C., in June. From 630 competing teams, only 16 were invited to the competition.

LUNCHEON: The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library hosts its annual membership luncheon at noon Thursday, May 4, at the main library. Joy Callaway, Marshall University graduate and author of historical novels, speaks. She published “The Grand Design,” fictional account of how famed interior designer Dorothy Draper revamped the Greenbrier after its World War II service as an Army hospital. “All the Pretty Places,” her newest novel, is released May 9. Her books are available for purchase at the presentation. Tickets are $15, available at the library or call Sean Laishley, 304-528-5700.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

