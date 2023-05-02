PARTICIPANT: Congratulations to Zach Noble of New Baptist Church. He was one of the four-member Cabell Midland JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl Team headed for the national JLAB competition in Washington, D.C., in June. From 630 competing teams, only 16 were invited to the competition.
LUNCHEON: The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library hosts its annual membership luncheon at noon Thursday, May 4, at the main library. Joy Callaway, Marshall University graduate and author of historical novels, speaks. She published “The Grand Design,” fictional account of how famed interior designer Dorothy Draper revamped the Greenbrier after its World War II service as an Army hospital. “All the Pretty Places,” her newest novel, is released May 9. Her books are available for purchase at the presentation. Tickets are $15, available at the library or call Sean Laishley, 304-528-5700.
RECITAL: Allison Himes of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church presented her senior lecture recital, “The Role of Muisc in Child Development: Specifically with ‘At Risk’ Children” April 23 at Marshall University Smith Hall Room 143. Congratulations Allison — you have made many proud.
REUNION: The 50-year class reunion for Barboursville High School Class of 1973 is set for Aug. 11-12. Friday night activities include brick oven pizza and wings provided at Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar and Grill. A buffet dinner and dance are offered Saturday at Guyan Country Club. A cash bar is also available both evenings. Rooms are provided at a discount at Delta Hotel in Barboursville. The cost is $75 per person for both nights. Checks may be mailed to Barboursville Class of 1973, 31 Regal Oaks, Barboursville, WV 25504. The reunion committee consists of Brenda Clark Bunn, Sherry Nichols, Beverly Hensley Dawson, Janet Omohundro Fisher, Andy Smarr, Jim Jeffrey and David Gay.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the sixth-grade poetry category included all three from St. Joseph Catholic School — Mason Joyce, first; Leighton Murphy, second; and Lillian Sellards, third.
SPORTS PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offers free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ashland Blazer High School. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent/guardian signature. Forms are available at KingsDaughtersHealth.com/SportsPhysicals. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
NEW MEMBERS/BAPTISMS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church was recently blessed with three new members. Gabe Akers and Chuck Zerkle joined the church family through baptism. Debbie Grzyb was also accepted into membership in April.
REVIVAL: Pastor Tim Messinger is the evangelist for revival services continuing at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, May 2-5, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona. Music is provided nightly.
88: That’s the age of a special rose from my Milton circle of friends — Lorene Jordan, a reader of this column, becomes the “double 8” Tuesday, May 2, which makes her two away from the milestone of 100. This lady is the mother of another dear and true friend, Dave Jordan, whom I worked with and consider a wonderful person and funny guy. May Lorene enjoy a day and year of sunshine, love, fond memories, good health with tender and caring moments on her way to the three-digit number.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shirley Kincade, Dr. Kathryn Knodel, Raneigh Adams Watts goes over 50 to 51, Mona Arthur, lifetime member of Walnut Hills Nazarene Church, is short of 100 by two (98), Greg Niece spins the last of the 50s at 59, Jacob Gross, Tom Kist, Millie Adkins, Josef Dransfeld, Robert Sellards, Gladys Fought, Tammi Williams, Elizabeth Nance, Alisa Mills, Bob Wilcox, Dreama Taylor, David Ball, Zach Moore.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Mindy Webber celebrate number 26, Jane and Doug McKee, Bob and Lucy Gedies celebrate 28 years.
CHUCKLE: A traveler was checking into a budget hotel when the clerk said, “Rooms are $50 a night, $25 if you make your own bed.” “Not a problem,” replied the traveler, “I’ll make my own bed.” The clerk made a note of the guest’s choice, and then handed him a hammer, nails and lumber.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.