MEETING: Hymnal readings, discussions, testimonies and a prepared lesson from the Christian Science perspective are featured during the Christian Science informal group meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Cabell County Public Library, meeting room 1.
GRADS: Three Portsmouth, Ohio, residents were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Summer Blair, Casey Coriell and Jacob Farris.
CONCERT: Parker McCollum, rising country music star and ACM New Male Artist of the Year, performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $74.50, $42.50, $32.50 and $24.50.
AWARDED: The annual $1,000 college scholarship awards for 2022 to Spring Valley High School seniors were presented by Beverly Beldon, president, Westmoreland Woman’s Club. Scholarships presented during the senior awards ceremony May 17 at the school went to Crosby Short and Maria Assi.
LECTURE: Marshall University Department of Humanities presents a lecture, “Anchoring Sacred Space: Objects, Architecture and Ritual in the Greek House,” presented by Dr. Hannah Smagh at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Drinko Library 402. The lecture is free.
GRANDPARENTS: Terry and Linda Chapman are new grandparents ... not their first however, maybe number six. Their latest was a grandson, Carter Allen Chapman. Wonder if this little one will grow up to be a dentist like both parents, a pharmaceutical representative like grandpa or a teacher like grandma. Congratulations on this birth, and may the little prince continue blessing the family.
SHOW: Barboursville Middle School presents its talent show at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Bring a chair. Concessions are available. Admission is $5.
ORDINATION: Jeff Fetty of New Baptist Church, where he went through the ordination process and carried an unanimous vote to be ordained as a pastor, also received a unanimous vote to pastor Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. An ordination service took place May 15 at the Point Pleasant church. May Jeff’s ministry be blessed with many souls for his efforts.
CONCERT: Live on the Levee kicks off its 15-week concert series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Schoenbaum Stage, Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. The first concert’s entertainment is provided by the Carpenter Ants. Admission is free.
BRASSY: Brass Band of the Tri-State performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Marshall University Smith Hall.
THUNDER: Thunder and thunder claps were recently heard at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church when the ThunderTones performed. Among the group of mixed a cappella chorus singers included Ken Gainer, Janet Jarrell, Ryan Jarrell and Mary Madsen, all from FAB.
CAMP: “Rumpelstiltskin” Props and Set Design Camp,” open to ages 5-12, is available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 6-10, at Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave. The early cost is $75 or $85 first day of camp. Visit www.musicandartwv.com.
ANNIVERSARY: Herb and Luanna Karlet of South Point, Ohio, a wonderful Christian couple and long-time friends, celebrate a birthday Tuesday, May 24. They are being wished the best one ever with happiness, love, good health and unforgettable moments in the coming year.
CANCELED: Following the tragic death of Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd has decided to cancel her shows originally scheduled for June 23-24 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
CHUCKLE: A man was riding in a taxi in New York City when he noticed the driver slowed down to avoid a pedestrian. Trying to compliment the driver’s actions, he said “I noticed you slowed down.” The driver responded, “Yea, if you hit them, you’ve got to fill out a report!”