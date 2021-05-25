Community News
PARTY: The annual Memorial Day weekend party is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Rustic Ravines, Genoa, WV. A poker run and benefit ride for James Bradley Family is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Raffle prizes are furnished by Ossie Lucas and Premier Power Sports. Live music is available from 5 to 10 p.m. A $5 cover fee is charged at gate.
NAMED: A Huntington resident was recently named to the honor roll list for the spring semester at University of Mississippi. Amy Anastasia Jones-Burdick earned a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74 to be named to the dean’s honor roll.
KIDS: Heritage Farm Museum and Village concludes its “We Learn Wednesdays” fun-themed event with wagon rides, tree trek and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26. Tickets are $15.
LISTED: Luke Peng of Cabell County was one of more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement at Fairmont State University for the spring semester. He was named to President’s List. To be eligible, full-time students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
MOVIE: Alchemy Theatre offers its final outdoor production of “Hay Fever” from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, on patio of Heritage Station. Reserve your space online at www.alchemytheatretroupe.org or email AlchemyTheatreWV@gmail.com.
GRAD: Haley Caldwell made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tenn. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours. The Kenova resident also received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology during the graduation ceremonies.
CONCERT: French Art Colony begins its Hot Summer Nights Concert Series Thursday, May 27, at the Gallipolis, Ohio, facility. A performance featuring The Stringbenders is scheduled for 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members. Contact 740-446-3834 or info@frenchartcolony.org.
ARTS: Arts Night Out: May Edition begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Shops at Heritage Station. Huntington Fiction Factory features Daniel O’Malley, the city’s Literary Laureate. Sassa Wilkes is featured artist. Hill Tree Roastery offers a pop-up showcase at Nomada Bakery. Alchemy Theatre Troupe screens the recent production of Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” on the back patio.
SORROW: Ed Dzierzak and Deb Stivers informed me of the passing of a life-long friend, John Joseph Borkowski, formerly of Huntington. The 96-year-old retired pharmacist lived in North Carolina. He was a member of West Virginia University’s basketball team in 1945 and 1946 and U.S. Army Air Corps touring in Sicily, Italy, during World War II and received the Presidential Unit Citation Award. He also graduated from University of Colorado School of Pharmacy in 1951 and served as a pharmacist 60 years. His contributions to the medical field and friendships country-wide will never go unnoticed.
COOKOUT: Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District hosts the St. Clouds Common all-inclusive splash pad grand opening cookout from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Scarberry, Michelle Spurlock, Barbara Sheils, Noah Jordan, Megan Peterson, Leah Wallace, Ginny Blake, Cason Kessinger, Sasha Kessinger, Sally Duncan, Avett Bannon, Priscilla Bolt, Rhett Watts, Maxwell Hazlette becomes 25, Barbara Sheils, Chelsea Deering.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roger and Edna Cole, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt, Matthew and Roxy Turner, Tim and Kristi Haney, Robert and Kathy Jackson, Jeff and Becki Chaffins (1991), Bradley and Rebekah Franks, Tim and Kristi Haney, Dwight and Sharon Icenhower.
CHUCKLE: Uncle Jim was getting older and having trouble with his memory. He went to his doctor, and he started taking these pills to help his memory. “Hey Uncle Jim,” Joe said, “what are those memory pills you’re taking called?” “Ahhhh … um … hmmm,” he took a second, “Hmmmm … hold on let me think. Ermmmm … it’s … daisy? No that’s not it … it’s petunia? No … no, let me remember…” “Well is it like ... tulip?” Joe suggested. “No, no. That’s not it … some type of flower I think,” Uncle Jim answered. “Is it rose?” Joe asked, “Yes, Rose! That’s it!” Joe exclaimed. Then he leaned his head toward the doorway … “Hey Rose! What’s the name of those new memory pills?”