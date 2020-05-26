Community News
CANCELED: “An American in Paris,” Broadway show hosted by Jam Theatricals and Charleston Clay Center, is canceled for Wednesday, May 27, at the Clay Center.
COUNTING: Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Math Field Day at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. Tenth- through 12th-graders placing first were Rachael Bare, Claire Burbery and Smara Sigeel, all Huntington High; Xin Gao, James White and Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Catholic School; and Ramsey Ash, Brooke Blom, Jack McKinney, Colin Tipton and Grant Mullins, all of Cabell Midland High.
RUN: Kiwanis Run By the River, in its 43rd year, takes place from 12:01 p.m. June 11 to midnight June 13. Offered as a virtual 5K run/walk this year due to the COVID-19 guidelines, runners may go to runbytheriver.com and submit their times by clicking the Runner Time Entry tab at the top of the page and fill out and send the form or texting 740-532-9688. Registration deadline is midnight June 10. The cost is $25 plus $2 processing fee. Proceeds provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member at Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools and to provide food baskets at Thanksgiving for nearly 50 families.
LOSS: Just a few years ago, Sandra Merritt lost her husband, Pastor Carl Merritt, and later a brother, Steve Nash. On May 14, she lost a son, Carlen “Len” Merritt, a member and deacon at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, which his dad founded. I remember Carl talking about this son studying the Bible with him when he was still a young boy. Being united with his dad, friends and other loved ones in his new heavenly home free of pain and suffering, Len will truly be missed by his earthly family. May God’s strong hand continue to comfort the family in this time of great loss.
POSTPONED: “Healing Our National Prayer Rally 2020,” scheduled for June 30 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ironton, has been postponed indefinitely, with hopes to reschedule some time later in the year.
CHOSEN: Rebecca “Becky” Thomas, daughter of Caroline Thomas, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Barboursville, has served in the education field in several states, but is the new vice president of academic affairs and dean of Transylvania University, private liberal arts school in Lexington. The 1983 Barboursville High School graduate is currently vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Earlham College in Indiana. Becky has also been academic dean at Bard College in New York and faculty member at Marist College in New York, University of Northern Iowa and Middlebury College in Vermont.
FUNDRAISER: $10,000? Not the exact number but $295 short raised for Facing Hunger Foodbank through the virtual Empty Bowls event. Teamed up by Marshall University School of Art and Design and The Pottery Place, the fundraiser efforts in its 18th year sold 651 bowls online. Proceeds from each $15 bowl (totaling $9,705) represent 112.5 meals served by the food bank.
RESIGNATION: The well-known winning baseball coach at Huntington High School has resigned. Danny Harbert wants to spend more time with his family. He will definitely be missed by staff, players and co-workers.
DONATIONS: Donations for the upkeep for the mowing season at Harveytown Cemetery are being accepted. Mail to TA Varney, 2361 Harvey Road, Huntington, WV 25704.
JOIN: Eddie Smolder, successful former head coach at Sissonville and Ripley, becomes assistant football coach at Cabell Midland High School. He reunites with another former Marshall University football standout who goes back to Little League teammates — Luke Salmons (head coach). Welcome to the staff, Eddie.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Mast, Hollybrooke Cline, Catherine Rushton, Pattie Walker, Tristan Kendrick, Will Cunningham, Zane Franklin, Terri Haney, Marge Montgomery, Adelina de Joya, Kathy Lister, Frankie Reynolds, Marilyn Lilly, Bryson Haught, Jack Newhouse, Dick Swisher, Patricia Avey, Danny Quaranta, Reagan Robbins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Evan and Becky Arkell, Rocky and Zandra Lawrence, Dustin and Taylor Dean (2007), Andrew and Maddie Colvin (2018).
CHUCKLE: Grandpa and granddaughter were sitting talking when she asked, “Did God make you, Grandpa?” “Yes, God made me,” the grandfather answered. A few minutes later, the little girl asked him, “Did God make me, too?” “Yes, he did,” the older man answered. For a few minutes, the little girl seemed to be studying her grandpa, as well as her own reflection in the mirror, while her grandfather wondered what was running through her mind. At last she spoke up, “You know, Grandpa,” she said. “God’s doing a lot better job lately.”