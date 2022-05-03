CONFIRMATION: Six from Highlawn Presbyterian Church completed the recent confirmation class. They include Max and Isaac Specht, Ethan and Dylan Lovejoy, Shawn Bragan and Anthony Lapelle. Congratulations to these confirmants.
REUNION: Milton High School Class of 1982 plans its 40-year reunion Aug. 26-27. Join the class’ Facebook page “Milton, WV High Class of 82”, or contact Lisa (Buckner) Fawcett, 304-539-2860, Angie (Morrison) Williamson, 304-417-3673, or Sharon (Smith) Welch, 304-638-3510. Organizers are especially trying to reach those who are not on Facebook.
PARTICIPANTS: About 60 individuals representing Madison Avenue Christian Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Second Presbyterian, 10th Avenue Church of God, City Church, Transformation Community Church, Westmoreland Methodist and Child Evangelism Fellowship attended the “Son Rise” service on Easter morning at Central City Gazebo. Pastor David Burch with 10th Avenue Church of God ministered and a band consisting of members of participating churches sang.
BINGO: Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Door prizes; raffle basket and 50/50. Refreshments are sold. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers.
GRADUATING: Kelsie Elizabeth Warnock, daughter of Bob and Kim Warnock of Proctorville, Ohio, and granddaughter of Peggy Neal of Barboursville, graduates summa cum laude Saturday, May 7, from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio, with a special/elementary education dual degree; McDonough Leadership Program and Guthrie Outstanding Student Teacher Award. Kelsie will be a grade 5-6 intervention/behavior specialist with Fairfield Union School District in the fall. Congratulations Kelsie — you continue to make many proud.
MYSTERY: A “Deadly Derby” murder mystery begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Le Bistro Restaurant. Tickets are $65, including a complimentary cocktail hour, passed hors d’oeuvres, three-course dinner and prizes for successful investigators. Suggested attire is cocktail with hints of the Derby (red, bow ties, hats). For tickets, visit www.cognitoforms.com/AbrahamRestaurantIndustriesInc/DeadlyDerbyMurderMystery.
DAD: My dad, Romie Clifford Lucas of Salt Rock, didn’t want anyone to mistreat or be dishonest to the family, offered good advice and taught honesty, just to name a few good qualities. He passed away May 3, 2001, but is in the thoughts of his family quite often. We love and miss you, Dad.
CONCERT: Justin Moore brings “The Country On It Tour” to Huntington. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Mountain Health Arena. Guests are Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr. and Scott Stevens. Tickets begin at $39.50.
FIFTH: Luke Davis, sixth-grader at Chesapeake Middle School, was awarded fifth place overall in the sixth-grade division with his project, “Fruit Fly Terminator” during the virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande. The fair was organized by Lawrence County Educational Service Center and University of Rio Grande.
BOOKS: A spring book sale is offered Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7, at Guyandotte Branch Library. The event takes place during business hours.
APPOINTED: Two local residents have been appointed to the Workforce Development Board. They include Heather Vanater of Milton and Abby S. Reale of Hurricane, W.Va. The appointment, made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, continues through June 30, 2024.
POP DUO: As part of the Woody Hawley Series, The Sea The Sea with Spencer Elliott perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets are $23.50.
BLESSING: Although Marlene Sheets has traveled a long, hard road since July 2020 and hit a few bumps on her road of health issues, she is blessed with celebrating another birthday Tuesday, May 3. What a true blessing this lady has been since we began corresponding mainly via snail mail. A member of First United Methodist Church, she remains strong, faithful, caring and compassionate. May her birthday be a super one with many more to follow with continued good health, happiness, love and God’s added blessings.
MARKET: Ironton aLive sponsors the 10th annual Ironton Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, May 6, through the end of October at Market Square, Second Street, Ironton. Call 740-533-7951.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terri Chambers, Jim Backus, Teri Drown, Violeta Quodala, Bobby Gillette, Jessica Douglas, Heidi Romero, Andrew Kinch, Harper Kinch, Linda Frampton (Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family member residing at Grayson Caring Hands in Huntington), Mary Thomas (recently retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital Credentialing Department) turns 65.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Pat and LaDonna Turner (1986).
CHUCKLE: Nancy and her 18-year-old daughter were sitting in the yard one afternoon when their cat sauntered by. “That cat certainly has a great life,” Nancy remarked. “She comes and goes just as she darn well pleases.” “That,” the daughter replied dryly, “is because she doesn’t live with her mother.”