GRADS: Among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Southern were 11 South Point, Ohio, residents. They include Allyson Thomas, Ayrie Staley, Jesse Sims, Chayenne Scott, Lyric Rickard, Katlynn Nicely, Brock Holley, Stephan Harris, Paige Hale, Tiffany Fitzpatrick and British Adkins.
HONORED: Jeremy Daniels, associate pastor and director of youth and youth adults, and family — Erin, Michael, Charlotte and Zach — are honored with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. He is leaving the church after seven years of ministry to be pastor at Wayside and Sand Hill. His last Sunday in worship is June 5.
MARKET: During the months of May through October, a Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning June 1, at the Pullman Square stage. The event, hosted by iHeart Radio stations, feature R&D Products and Specialty Guest Booths.
LATE: Although late receiving the request, anniversary wishes are being sent to Lois and Butch Sanders of Wayne. They were married 48 years May 24 and it’s been 48 years since Lois graduated from Wayne High School. Lois, who loves to read this column, is also a friend to one of my special Christian friends, Connie Ferguson of Huntington. Here’s hoping the celebration was a grand one and many more will follow.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts rummage and hot dog sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, June 1-3, at 4742 Hughes Branch Road. Hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods are also sold. Proceeds help fund summer activities and assist Landon, a young man recently diagnosed with cancer, and his mom. Call April Craft, director, 304-962-5291.
JOY: Not only did Evelyn Paugh enjoy life, give unconditional and genuine love and share high family and moral values with family and friends, she was a joy beyond measure to know. The retired Herald-Dispatch employee with 29 years of service was a wonderful wife to her late husband, Sterling, 53 years, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her treasured friendship was long lasting and unwavering. Evelyn, or “Granny” as many called her, went to her heavenly home June 20, 2021, at age 98, but would have been 99 years young Tuesday, May 31. She may be missed on earth but is definitely not forgotten and is awaiting to show her loved ones the new mansion in heaven.
BRASSY: Brass Band of the Tri-State’s Symphony Sunday is from 1 to 10 p.m. June 5 outside the University of Charleston. Those attending should bring a lawn chair.
COMPLETED: Carson Randall Rhoades, son of Randy and Lisa Rhoades of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. The grandson of Pat and Brenda Cornwell plans to major in forensics at Marshall University. May God give the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed — Psalm 20:4.
PERFORMANCE: Cirque d’Art presents “Alice Returns to Wonderland” in June at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 3-4; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 5. Tickets are $15; $10 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
RETIRING: Randy Price hangs up the hat Tuesday, May 31, as he retires as head of circulation at the Health Sciences Library at Marshall University School of Medicine. This man of great integrity, patience and knowledge of his job is honored with a reception after 50 years of dedicated service. His wife, Patti, retired a little while ago as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State. May Randy have a restful, relaxing and enjoyable retirement to enjoy the family and whatever else is on the agenda or “honey do” list.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater host the beginning of the 2022 Summer Outdoor Theater Season with “Into The Woods” from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. A pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 children and seniors; and $100 for group of 10, available at gate or www.ghprd.org. Additional performances are Friday-Sunday, June 3-5; Thursday-Sunday, June 9-12; and Thursday-Friday, June 16-17. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony continues its “Hot Summer Nights” Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, on its covered outdoor pavilion in Gallipolis, Ohio. This week’s music is provided by Next Level. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and free to FAC members.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ingrid Olson, Morgan Ferguson, Michelle Sinclair, Karen Marsh, Monica Jackson, Michael Wood becomes 62, Melissa Burley, Eiryn Poindexter, Skip Cory, Winnie Mayes, Larry Clendenin, Ella Fetty, Karen Canfield, Kenny Smith, Kari Marsh, Makenna Jean Chapman turns 4.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Danny and Lisa Cornwell (1974).
CHUCKLE: The conductor turned to the violin student and said: “You should have taken up the violin earlier.” “Why?” asked the student. “Do you think the practice would have made me really good?” “No,” said the conductor. “But you might have given up by now.”