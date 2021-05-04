Community news
TOGETHER: After getting through hearing about the big, slithering snakes handled by Gary Bussa, aka Dr. Des Coveries, local wildlife expert opening for the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater in April at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center, Erma Coovert, of Barboursville, opened her eyes to a blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich sharing performances of more than 30 pets, including house cats, dogs, geese, white doves, parrots and Diamond the Shetland pony, all rescue animals taken in and trained by Popovich. It was great for my mother and sister getting together with this wonderful Christian lady and longtime friend who continues to be a blessing and inspiration to my family.
PRAYER: Milton Ministerial Association and Milton United Methodist Church sponsor the National Day of Prayer recognition at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Milton City Hall.
SALE: River Cities Community Church offers a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the gym. Proceeds benefit the church mission trip to Costa Rica and students going to Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters Camp this summer. Donations may be brought to the gym after Awana at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
CUZ: The life of Ronnie Allen “Little Ronnie” Adkins seemingly ended too soon as he was only in his late 40s when the shocking news came he was found under his truck where he had been working on it. This first cousin was always a jolly little man with a sweet smile as big as an ocean. He didn’t let his size get in the way of what he wanted to do in life — work, play, travel or whatever. “Little Ronnie” is missed and thought about quite often.
KIDS: Heritage Farm Museum and Village offers its fun-themed “We Learn Wednesdays” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday in May — May 5, 12, 19 and 26. Museums, wagon rides, animal encounters, tree trek and nature center, discovery zone playground and Hands on Activity Barn are open. Tickets are $15.
SOULMATE: Pastor Jim Franklin continues to experience a true soulmate in his wife, Phillis, after many years. This wonderful Christian mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, friend and servant of the Lord helping her husband with the longtime radio encouraging program “Songs in the Night” every Saturday night becomes another year older Tuesday, May 4. May it be as special and super as this lady is.
MARKET: Nomada Bakery and Red Caboose host the Second Saturday Market, May Edition outdoor event featuring various vendors and shops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in front of the visitors center.
RECOVERING: Kent Hayes, longtime employee and retiree of the information department with Marshall Health, continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered during the ice storm earlier this year. Here’s praying for less pain as the ankle strengthens and soon will be good as new.
FIRST: First Friday events, including a cruise-in, live music, outdoor beer garden, children’s activities and extended shopping hours are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, in downtown Ashland. Visit www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.
BOOKS: A spring book sale is offered during library hours Thursday-Saturday, May 6-8, at Guyandotte Library. A wide variety of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books are available.
SHOP/SAVE: Safe Harbor’s Shop and Save is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Ashland and Russell Kroger stores and Food City in Louisa. While shopping, shoppers are asked to purchase items from a wish list to donate to Safe Harbor, such as canned soup and vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, paper towels and diapers. Monetary donations and Kroger gift cards are also acceptable. Call Tiffanie Buckner, 606-329-9304.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: May 1: Glenda Koukos, Tracey Dolinski, Ashley Clark, Granvel Dilley, Emily Vargo, Robert Jackson; May 2: Jason Billups, David Haney, Matthew Harshbarger, Rick Turner, Ann Garren, Jacob Gross, Bob Wilcox, Marie Fought, Debbie Sheils, Terri Heiner, Jared Dudley; May 3: Ardoth Rutherford, Bobby Gillette, Pauletta Lyzenga, Jessica Doulas, Bill Sommerville, Linda Frampton, Stella Smith.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dorothy Cade, Luis Rodriguez-Castansda, Chris Oyster, Samuel F. Colvin, Danielle West, Ricky Allen Byrd closes in on number 70 at 68, Karen Cummings, Charlotte Daniels, Carissa Lawhon, Jennifer Rogers, Vanisea Winfree, Whitney Koenig, David Pancake, Cathy Delossantos, Bill Kendall, Monica Casto, John Collins, Lynda Hunter.
CHUCKLE: A mother mouse and her baby were walking along when suddenly a cat attacked them. The mother shouted “BARK!” and the cat ran away. “See?” the mother said to her baby. “Now do you see why it’s important to learn a foreign language?”