Community News
WINNERS: Shortly before Lawrence County schools shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students entered the Zaner-Bloser Cursive Writing Contest sponsored by the Columbus-based publishing company. Third- through fifth-graders participated in the event. Winning at the state level for their respective grades at Fairland West Elementary School were Andrew Cobb of Ashley Sullivan’s fifth-grade class. His writing represents Ohio in the national contest. Siena Bozick of Rose Sellard’s fourth-grade class won at state level and also will represent the state nationally.
CONVENTION: Due to the global health COVID-19 pandemic, the Cabell County Democratic Convention is conducted virtually via electronic pre-registration and balloting. Cabell County Democrats must visit https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconvention/ to pre-file for the convention and hopefuls to run for state convention delegates. Pre-filing continues through 5 p.m. May 12. Contact Nancy Eplin, Cabell County chairwoman, 304-736-1261, or West Virginia Democratic Party hotline, 681-758-1437.
CHOSEN: Alyssa Howard, sophomore at Elliott County High School in Kentucky, was selected for the Rogers Scholars Program. She is daughter of Kristen Howard of Sandy Hook. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Rural Development cannot go through with the scholars and Rogers Explorers camps, but several students were chosen to participate.
MARKET: The Ironton Farmers Market is expected to open Friday, May 15, on South 2nd Street, Ironton, Ohio. Social distancing and other preventative measures will be enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LITTLE GIRL: When I knew Kayla Pauley Wallace the best, she was a beautiful and loving little girl just learning to walk. She grew up to be a beautiful and loving lady and became a nurse. Kayla, daughter of Tim and Paula Pauley of Barboursville, was my favorite little buddy for several years and she remains on top of my favorites list today. Kayla, mother of a son and a daughter, celebrates 30-plus years Tuesday, May 5. May it be one of the best birthdays of her life.
CANCELED: The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement has canceled the Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled for May 25 at the Memorial Arch, due to the policy on social distancing and gathering of large groups of people for COVID-19 pandemic.
AWARDED: Zac Doss, fourth-year student at Marshall University majoring in voice and English, was awarded the Chip Hand Prize for Vocal Excellence at the “NextGen: The Voices of Tomorrow” competition sponsored by American Pops Orchestra in late April. The Scott Depot, West Virginia, resident was thrilled despite the fact that Marshall Chamber Choir trip to Europe had been canceled and the tour with his band, Cypress, was postponed. Luke Frazier, West Virginia native and founder and conductor of American Pops Orchestra, hosted the sessions and announced the award winner. Congratulations Zac — you have made many Huntingtonians proud.
RESCHEDULED: Originally scheduled for May 2, the Market After Dark has been rescheduled for August. The Vault Market and Third and Center hosts the evening of shopping, food/drink, live music, art and first anniversary of Vault Market from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 211 Center St., Ironton, Ohio. Interested vendors may apply at https://forms-gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
THREE: Phyllis Stanley, lifelong Barboursville resident, Barboursville High School graduate and retired nurse from Marshall Family Medicine, has traveled the country, so to speak, since she moved from West Virginia several months ago. First, it was Florida where she moved near her son and daughter-in-law, John and Edith Stanley, and then on to the Philippines, where she lived with them. Following John’s death resulting from a long bout with cancer, Phyllis moved to Hurst, Texas, to live with another son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Katrina Stanley, and two grandchildren, Katie and Zak. Being the sports fan that she is, Phyllis has found herself watching/enjoying baseball played by Texas Rangers. Phyllis’ husband, Hunter, passed away while they lived in Florida.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Wallace, Connie Grimm Holley, Tielar James Cremeans becomes a teen at 13, Jenna Fields, Aikesi Markham, Bettina Kelly,
CHUCKLE: Nolan had a student in his geometry class to read aloud a textbook passage that contained an important point. When he finished, the instructor asked him to explain what he had just read. “Sorry, Mr. Wallace,” the student said. “I wasn’t listening.”
