PAINTING: Ashlee Steele, student at Russell High School who studies with art teacher Jennifer Spade, was chosen as winner of the 2023 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award for her painting, “Who Am I?” She is one of nearly 120 student artworks from Tri-State high schools and two middle schools featured in the “Portfolio 2023” exhibit through May 21 at Huntington Museum of Art. Participating high schools included Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan and Tolsia in West Virginia; Chesapeake, Ohio; Paul G. Blazer and Russell, both in Kentucky. Barboursville Middle in West Virginia and Russell Middle in Kentucky also participated.

PICNIC: Cabell County Community Services Organization hosts the annual Cabell County senior picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Barboursville Park, Shelter 8. Music is provided by Maggie and the Farm Cats. Lunch is served at noon. The event is open to persons 60 years of age or older and a Cabell County resident.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

