PAINTING: Ashlee Steele, student at Russell High School who studies with art teacher Jennifer Spade, was chosen as winner of the 2023 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award for her painting, “Who Am I?” She is one of nearly 120 student artworks from Tri-State high schools and two middle schools featured in the “Portfolio 2023” exhibit through May 21 at Huntington Museum of Art. Participating high schools included Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan and Tolsia in West Virginia; Chesapeake, Ohio; Paul G. Blazer and Russell, both in Kentucky. Barboursville Middle in West Virginia and Russell Middle in Kentucky also participated.
PICNIC: Cabell County Community Services Organization hosts the annual Cabell County senior picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Barboursville Park, Shelter 8. Music is provided by Maggie and the Farm Cats. Lunch is served at noon. The event is open to persons 60 years of age or older and a Cabell County resident.
SMILES: My day continues to be more blessed with a visit from Gena Hart of Huntington. Just recently, she prepared finger foods for two events and dropped off a delicious food item to me. It’s good to spend a few moments with her as she is at the top of my favorites list.
“DINING WITH A DOC”: Huntington’s Kitchen sponsors the event featuring Samrina Hanif, MD, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. The Marshall Health neurologist and associate professor of neurology at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Rebecca Barnes, MD, neurology resident at the School of Medicine, discusses how diet and nutrition can play a role in preventing stroke and dementia. Admission is free; however, registration is required. Call 304-522-0887.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the ninth-grade poetry category included three from St. Joseph Catholic High: Shea Quell, first; Olivia Frye, second; and Alvaro Yemba, third.
NEW DIRECTOR: Faith in Action of the River Cities, volunteer-based, inner-faith organization serving older adults and chronically disabled individuals in Cabell and northern Wayne counties and some areas in Lawrence County, Ohio, since 1996, has a new executive director. Jennifer Plyburn, Huntington native graduating from Barboursville High School and Marshall University, lives in Lavalette with her husband, Jim, who pastors Lavalette and Mays Chapel United Methodist churches.
REALLY? Tell me it isn’t so: Dan O’Hanlon can’t be turning number 75 in age Tuesday, May 9. Originally from Chicago, this retired Cabell County circuit judge with 25 years’ service left the bench Oct. 31, 2010, after achieving goals he set during his tenure. When he was elected judge in 1985, he was the youngest circuit court judge elected in West Virginia history. He also served as director of Marshall University Community College’s paralegal program in 1978, chair of MU Criminal Justice Department from 1982-1984, and Cabell County assistant prosecuting attorney before becoming municipal judge for City of Huntington. He served as chair of technology committee for WV Supreme Court of Appeals in 1993. This dynamic, energetic and gifted jurist earned a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University in 1970 and JD with honors from Arizona State University College of Law in 1973. He is a member of MENSA, international society whose members’ IQs are in top two percent and also named “judge of the Year” by WV Association for Justice in 2007. May this talented former judge have an enjoyable and unforgettable year with more to follow.
MUSICAL: “Little Shop of Horrors” musical production presented by Gallia Academy Madrigals, begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 12-13, at Gallia Academy High School’s Holzer Center for the Performing Arts, Gallipolis, Ohio.
SCHOLAR: Nicole Asamoah of Beckley, WV, is one of eight students chosen as members of Marshall University’s 37th class of Yeager Scholars. She is president of the Diverse Students Organization at Woodrow Wilson High School and plans to major in nursing or biochemistry. Students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have accepted full scholarships to attend MU.
REUNION: Green High School Alumni Association offers the annual alumni banquet/all class reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the high school gym, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Anyone who attended and graduated from the high school may attend the casual awards dinner. Other featured activities include a Hall of Fame induction (Marti Dodson, 1996 graduate, salutatorian and drum major with two degrees from Ohio State University), silent auction, recognition of each year’s alumni and presentation of Golden Diplomas to Class of 1973. Admission is $15; $25 couples, which includes catered dinner of pulled pork, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, rolls, coffee and Pepsi products. Proceeds benefit the alumni scholarship fund. Call Tammie Niemer at Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us or call Rick Williams, 740-574-8557.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Smith, Jefferey Biederman, Will McFann, Lauren McCoy, Vicki Stover, Lisa Perry with Lincoln County Water, Christopher Gooding, Jim Johnston, Brynlee Andrus, Ralph Holley, Mary Campbell, Cody Ryder, Aaron Sanders, Paige Winifree, Jase Cox, Carla Cruz.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cheryl and John Liller, David and Betty Cooper Poston celebrate number 58.
CHUCKLE: The high school home team was losing big time, and the team’s cheerleaders were standing on the sidelines and watching glumly. The coach ran over to them and shouted, “Don’t you think you should be out there cheering for your team?” “I think,” one declared, “we should be out there playing for our team!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.