TRY-OUTS: Paramount Players offer auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley.” Auditions, open to ages 8 and older, begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross Appalachia Region sponsors a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland. To be eligible to donate, one must be 17 years of age and older, weigh at least 110 lbs. and in generally good health.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

