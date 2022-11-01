TRY-OUTS: Paramount Players offer auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley.” Auditions, open to ages 8 and older, begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross Appalachia Region sponsors a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland. To be eligible to donate, one must be 17 years of age and older, weigh at least 110 lbs. and in generally good health.
COMPLETED: Jordyn G. Smith of Boyd County Sheriff’s Office was among 27 Kentucky law enforcement officers receiving 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks to complete the class in order to graduate from Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training basic training academy at Eastern Kentucky University.
MEETING: The Woman’s Club of Huntington conducts a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. Jeff Wisley, veterans service representative from the Veterans Administration, advises about ways to support local veterans’ needs. Helping veterans is the focus of H.E.R.O.E.S, GFWC West Virginia’s special project.
ATTENDED: For the first time in four years, my sister, Jeannie Grieco, and myself were able to get together in mid-October for a sisters’ night out. My baby sister gave me a ticket for my birthday, which was for the concert featuring Reba McEntire and Terri Clark in Charleston. What an enjoyable evening and a great performance by both country music stars.
EXHIBIT: Artifacts, mementos and photographs depicting the historic supersonic flight and years as a test pilot for Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager are displayed at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Charleston. One of several items displayed includes a model of the Bell X-1 rocket plane he flew Oct. 14, 1947, over Rogers Dry Lake in California’s Mojave Desert 75 years ago this month to break the sound barrier.
HONORED: Haley Boyce of Lesage was one of several Girl Scouts to receive the highest honors a Girl Scout can achieve at her grade level. This Junior Scout earned the Bronze Award, which gives girls the chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference. Congratulations, Haley, on reaching this achievement.
DINNER/PROGRAM: Highlawn Presbyterian Church offers its monthly dinner and community-themed program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2814 Collis Ave. Four panelists — Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, One by One (group finding homes for animals), Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition (women who trap stray cats, have them neutered/spayed and return to their environment), and ASAP (organization helping make animals adoption-ready and covers medical costs for sick animals, vaccines, etc.) — discuss what is being done to help homeless animals in Huntington.
NUMBER 91: God is so good! He has blessed our family with another birthday for Mother as she celebrates her 91st birthday Tuesday, Nov. 1. Although sometimes she realizes something is wrong with her health, she tries hard to continue to be the rock and the glue of our family by trying to let us know to wear a jacket outside, or that we need to eat our dinner and show other motherly instincts. Retha “Nada” Lucas is the best mother and that special angel always hovering over the entire family.
COAT DRIVE: A coat drive for Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel in Dunlow, West Virginia, sponsored by Bella Consignment continues through Saturday, Nov. 12. Donations of clean, good condition coats, jackets, hoodies, scarves, hats and gloves for men, women and children are collected. The store, located at 1104 20th St. in Huntington, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call Leslee Chafin Martin, owner, 304-697-1774.
CONCERT: Pamyua, musical group from Alaska showcasing Inuit culture through music and dance, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $10 or $5 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
FESTIVAL: Films from Denmark, Spain, Frances, Iran, USA and Norway are featured during this year’s Fall International Film Festival Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, as part of Marshall Artists Series 86th season. The schedule includes Thursday, 5:30 p.m. “FLEE” and 7:30 p.m., “The Worst Person in the World”; Friday, 5:30 p.m., “Hit the Road” and 7:30 p.m., “Happening”; Saturday, 12:30 p.m., “Hit the Road” and 2:30 p.m., “The Worst Person in the World” and 5:30 p.m., jazz fest; and 7:30 p.m., official competition. Tickets are $10.
