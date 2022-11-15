LIGHTS DISPLAY: The annual Village of Lights display opens Thursday, Dec. 1, at Barboursville City Park. The free event, sponsored by Barboursville Parks and Recreation, continues from 6 to 10 p.m. today through Dec. 31.
SPEAKER: Steve Mooney, Huntington native and Marshall University alumnus, was the featured speaker at the City of Welch’s 104th annual Veteran’s Day parade earlier in November. The retired U.S. Army warrant officer is director of operations for West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. He enlisted in the West Virginia Army National Guard in 1991, where he had a 23-year military career. He joined the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance in 2017 as a Veteran Service Officer in the Huntington Claims Office and promoted to Deputy Operation Director in 2019 and his current position in 2021.
SERVICE: Teays Valley Ministerial Association hosts a community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, WV. Pastor Sonny Williams speaks and Hurricane Civic Chorus provides music. A love offering and donations are accepted for Woman’s Choice Pregnancy Resource Center.
RECOGNIZED: Outstanding — one word to describe Michele Hale. The Barboursville Middle School teacher and 4-H Club sponsor was recognized as an outstanding 4-H volunteer and Cabell County 4-H All-Star at the West Virginia 4-H volunteer and All-Star weekend in early October at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp. Congratulations Michele, keep up the good work.
ARTS AND CRAFTS: Kanawha City Lions Club hosts the 53rd Capital City Art and Craft Show this weekend in Charleston. Nearly 160 booths featuring jewelry, pottery, woodwork, holiday decorations, fine art, photography, metal sculpture, quilting, textiles and more are available Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at Charleston Exhibit and Convention Hall. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Door prizes are given. The first 250 attendees are given a “Lions Buck” discount coupon on first purchase. A children’s coloring contest provides cash prizes to winners in various age groups. Bring nonperishable food products supporting Union Mission’s food pantry and receive a discount coupon on entry ticket. Admission is $6; $2 ages 12 and younger.
RUN: As part of the Festival of Trees and Christmas market, the fourth annual Luminary 5K run is conducted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Point Industrial Park, South Point, Ohio. The course is mostly flat, paved loop and illuminated by tree-lights along the course. Headlamps and flashlights are encouraged. The cost is $25 before Nov. 17 and $30 day of race. Registered participants receive race shirts. Pizza is served after the race. Proceeds are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School students and for the Chamber Community Development Program. To register, visit TriStateRacer.com/Luminary5K.
PROGRAM: A free program honoring Native American Heritage Month is hosted by Ashland Community and Technical College at noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the J.B. Sowards Theatre, College Drive Campus, Ashland. Doug Wood, West Virginia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in wildlife management, presents a living history performance illustrating close ties of Cherokees and other First Nations Americans with 18th century Appalachian and Ohio Valley landscapes.
GREETINGS: Jesus has always preached for us to love our neighbors, no matter how far away they might live. I especially like my neighbors three houses down from me — Tim and Maureen Effingham — as they are neighborly and always willing to help out and not too good to say hello or chat a few. Maureen, Cabell Huntington Hospital lead credentialing coordinator, is being wished happy birthday greetings as Tuesday, Nov. 15, is another special day for her. May it be one of the best and most special ones to remember as Maureen remains at the top as one of the best and special ones to many.
REVIVE: Jason Salmons is the evangelist for revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 16-19, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, 4335 Cavill Creek Road, Barboursville. A community choir is featured nightly.
OVER 39: Still noted to be at age 39 or maybe he’s reached number 40, Frank Riggio of Lavalette may not speed toward the prize of birthday cake Tuesday, Nov. 15, but as many arrests he’s made during his Huntington Police Department career is multiplied by that many more 10 times in birthday greetings. This officer began with the Huntington department in August 1969 and retired as captain in February 2001. May his celebration with his wife, Jean, and granddaughter, Emily, bring much happiness, joy and comfort to the day and year. Thanks for your service and protection in the community and surrounding area
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trendon Dunn hits the double digits at 10, Will Powers spins the last of the single digits at nine, Dick Ash, Delores Boley, Patti Cooper, Alicia Watts, Margie Bauer, Dave Warner, Mila Markun, Luke Lafferre, Jim Treacy, Linda Koromia, Mikayla Boshell, Margaret Reichenbecher, Chris Hutchison, Zole Fornash, Sadie Nicole Hale becomes ‘double toothpicks’ at 11,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Zackary and Elizabeth Chapman celebrate number six, Nancy and Tom Thompson, Gary and Kathy Rea.
CHUCKLE: When the little boy sat down at the Thanksgiving Day dinner with his parents, he saw the turkey was baked to a crisp and dark texture. When Charlie said grace, he said “We want to thank you Lord for all that you have given us. In return, I hope you like this burnt offering my Mom prepared for all of us.”
