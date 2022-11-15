The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LIGHTS DISPLAY: The annual Village of Lights display opens Thursday, Dec. 1, at Barboursville City Park. The free event, sponsored by Barboursville Parks and Recreation, continues from 6 to 10 p.m. today through Dec. 31.

SPEAKER: Steve Mooney, Huntington native and Marshall University alumnus, was the featured speaker at the City of Welch’s 104th annual Veteran’s Day parade earlier in November. The retired U.S. Army warrant officer is director of operations for West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. He enlisted in the West Virginia Army National Guard in 1991, where he had a 23-year military career. He joined the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance in 2017 as a Veteran Service Officer in the Huntington Claims Office and promoted to Deputy Operation Director in 2019 and his current position in 2021.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

