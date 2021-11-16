MUSICAL: “9 to 5 The Musical” presented by Shawnee State University Theater Department is performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 17-20, at Eloise Covert Smith Theater of Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Portsmouth. Tickets are $15 or $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
READER: Jayna Karr sent this email regarding a recent chuckle used in this column, “I literally laughed out loud. ... Thanks for always making me smile.” And, thanks to you, Jayna, for making me smile with your encouraging words.
MAGIC: “Champions of Magic” features an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Charleston Civic Center’s Theater. Tickets are $45.
MEET: Huntington Cabell Republican Women hosts its monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Savannah’s Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave. Kathryn Muth, president, conducts business meeting. Jason Huffman, West Virginia state director of Americans for Prosperity WV, speaks. Membership is encouraged to attend. To become a member, call Muth at 304-633-3565.
STILL LAUGHING: “That’s so stinkin’ funny ...” Chonda Pierce, Christian stand-up comedian, is still laughing and causing others to laugh. I was blessed with seeing her for my second time with my sister, Jeannie Grieco, in early November and laughed more and harder than I have in months. After being away from touring due to COVID and having it herself, she never missed a beat with her comedy and singing. Bone Hammond, her sidekick introduced as one of her sons, was unable to be there this time as he was hospitalized in Texas with diabetes difficulties and very much in need of prayer, but she was joined by Julie Elias, celebrity and former star of “Grey’s Anatomy,” singing and proclaiming the gospel. Thanks, Chonda, for continuing God’s work while making people laugh as I, for one, am still laughing.
CONCERT: An orchestra concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Marshall University’s Smith Music Hall.
RECOVERING: Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98-year-old Medal of Honor recipient serving during World War II with the U.S. Marines, was unable to celebrate Veterans Day the way he is accustomed. He recently suffered a fall down steps and broke several ribs and fractured his pelvis. Woody is undergoing rehabilitation and therapy with hopes of being as good as new in a few months. Prayers for a speedy recovery, Woody.
FESTIVAL: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market this week. The 5K Luminary Run/Walk kicks it off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Point Industrial Park, South Point, Ohio. Registration is required through tristateracer.com. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office, South Point. Admission is free. A Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment are also featured. Call 740-377-4550.
SEMIFINALIST: Jacob Lee was one of three Cabell Midland High School students who are National Merit semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. He is the son of Daria Davis of Ona. This academically talented senior has the opportunity to continue competing for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $30 million offered nationwide in the spring. Congratulations, Jacob, on this achievement.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of of Art and Design offers a Senior Capstone exhibit, “FO(U)R Others” through Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center. Artwork is featured by Peyton Dolin, “Retrospection”; Kelly Cattler, “Awareness”; Ralph May IV, “Experience”; and Derek Neal, “Perseverance.” The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. A virtual reception via Zoom begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. To register, visit www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/announcements. Admission is free. Call 304-696-7929.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julie Merritt, Kassie Dudding, Kimberly Blatt, Libby Bird, Michael Brown, Sharon Jones, Debbie Milton, Sharon Wimmer, Charles Brown, Carlos Monge, Andrew Meadows, Liam Watson, Jennifer Harrison, Peter Groff still in the 70s at 78, Jeremy Adkins, Linda Losey, Darrell Vanhorn, Frances McComas, Patsy Neumeyer, Gary Robson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Keith and Pamela Smith, Bristel and Justin Minsker.
CHUCKLE: As the little girl was watching her mother put a thermometer into the turkey, she asked, “Mom, what are you doing?” The mother answered: “I am taking the turkey’s temperature.” The little girl then questioned, “Is the turkey sick?”