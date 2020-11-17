95TH: Dr. Paul Whear, Huntington Hall of Famer, internationally known composer and emeritus composer in residence at Marshall University, was also founder and musical director of Huntington Chamber Orchestra (now Huntington Symphony). The 51-year Huntingon resident is a World War II veteran. He turned 95 years young Nov. 13. Belated best wishes are being sent to this ‘young’ gentleman and may he be blessed with many more birthdays.
RECITAL: “Invisible Dances,” online guitar recital by Dr. Julio Alves, member of Marshall University School of Music, begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. The concert, sponsored by School of Music in College of Arts and Media, is livestreamed from Smith Recital Hall, available on YouTube at www.marshall.edu/music/youtube.
RETURN: There’s no place like home … just ask Kevin Dillon, a former Huntington resident recently moving back after a 2 ½-year tenure in Tampa, Florida. His return to “Almost Heaven, WV” has made many happy to see him. Welcome home!
SERVICE: Teays Valley Ministerial Association hosts a community Thanksgiving service in person or online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church or facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc. A monetary offering is received to support Christian Community Cupboard food pantry.
CONDOLENCES: After a short illness, Alan Williamson was called home Oct. 8 at age 73. The Proctorville, Ohio, resident graduated from Huntington East High School Class of 1965 and joined U.S. Air Force Security Service serving in Vietnam and Philippines. The Hamilton Chevrolet retiree was husband to Carolyn Journell Williamson, father of two children, four stepchildren; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. May God’s love comfort the family during this loss and may the family know they continue to be in prayers and thoughts of those loving them.
DISCUSS: Huntington Internal Medicine Group offers a live discussion on “Diabetes and HIMG’s Diabetes Program” with Dr. Sarah Stevens and Bria McKee, board-certified family practitioner, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in observation of November’s National Diabetes Month. Visit www.facebook.com/himgwv.
LECTURE: The lecture series, “Artists, Scholars and Innovators,” sponsored by Marshall University Center for Teaching and Learning is a virtual event from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. “Remapping the Region: The Movable Project” is presented by 2019-20 MU Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award recipients — Dr. Kristen Lillvis, professor, English department; Dr. Stefan Schoberlein, assistant professor, English department; and Dr. Hilton Cordoba, assistant professor, geography department. Visit www.marshall.edu/cti/artists-scholars-innovators-lecture-series or cti@marshall.edu.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rickie Sizemore, Spencer Murphy, Isabelle Chappell, Mary Cochran, Marc Rutherford, Paul Clevenger, Mary Fugate, Vic Mays, Landon Campbell, Mary Scott, Jacob Gray becomes a teenager at 13, Emma Runion becomes legal at 21, Teresa Maybin, Maddox Dean, Ken McGlothlin, Cindy Ballengee, Vickie Delph, Joan Gross, Joe Bronosky.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Linda Harris, Sam and Mary McClure, Dana and Bill Kosto.
CHUCKLE: As the plane was taxiing down the runway, the flight attendant advised passengers to take some gum. “It will prevent your ears from popping as we gain altitude,” she said. At the destination, everyone got off except one man. “Do you need assistance?” the attendant asked him. “Please speak up!” he shouted. “I can’t hear a thing with this gum in my ears!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.