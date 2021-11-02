HONORED: Judy Barnes was honored earlier this year by the Huntington Duplicate Bridge Association for achieving the rank of Gold Life Master, a very high honor. This bridge player has accumulated 2,500 American Contract Bridge League masterpoints. Congratulations, Judy, on this achievement.
LECTURE SERIES: A Guyandotte Civil War Days lecture series is available Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 3-6, at Guyandotte United Methodist Church and the Historic Carroll House. The free event featuring Chris Saunders with “Underground Railroad in the Tri-State” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and Jim Hale with “The Polley Family” at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, activities include Terry Lowery, “1862 Valley Campaign,” at 7 p.m. and Karen Nance, “Agriculture and Slavery in the Ohio Valley,” 8 p.m. Education Day presentations are offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Carroll House. Events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, include the welcome at Carroll House, encampment, presentations by Jim Hale, Chris Sanders and others, house tours and Rick Whisman Civil War Museum and more.
WINNER: Beth Douglas, Ohio University Southern student, recently won a $1,000 scholarship to be used for her fall semester account. In fact, she is the first winner of the university’s Bobcats Get Vaxxed giveaways. To be eligible, students must have received a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of a two-dose vaccine between Aug. 31 and Nov. 15. Students can win one of five $1,000 or five $500 scholarship awards to be applied to fall semester accounts.
PUPPETS: “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody,” rated PG-13, is performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25 to $35.
BIRTH: Hazel Patryce Mullins was born to Andy and Alicia Mullins of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in October. May this little princess bring love, joy and happiness to family and friends.
ROCK & ROLLERS: Lynyrd Skynyrd continues hitting the road on the “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” with Tesla as special guest. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets range from $65.50 to $346.
COUNTING: No one is counting, but Norma Casto celebrates another birthday Tuesday, Nov. 2. Norma, long-time chairperson of the gala events for Cabell County Public Library, is being sent birthday wishes for a happy one filled with cake, candles, dinner, birthday horns and cards.
COMEDY: A stand-up comedy show hosted by Ashland Community and Technical College is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Rocky Adkins Pavilion, Technology Drive Campus. Due to mature nature, it’s advised attendees be age 13 and older. Scheduled comedians include Damon Darling, Xavier Dunson, Shaena Rabbini, Ryan Voorhees and Christopher Toyloy. Admission is free. Contact Orlando Currie, student activities coordinator, ocurriejr0001@kctcs.edu.
PRINCESS: Adriaunna Paige Craft celebrated her 8th birthday Nov. 1. Since 4:24 p.m. Nov. 1, 2013, she has brought joy to everyone she meets. Hope she had a great day and will have many more happy ones.
“HONK!”: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre presents the musical tale of “The Ugly Duckling” Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7, at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. The event is offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and $6. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlie Lewis, Kay Lewis, Syd Hanson, Kim Stinespring, Jacob Hensley, Peggy Wilmink, Carol Ashworth, Paul David Brown hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Jim Dixon turns 74, Braley Baker is 6, Linda Arthur.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ron and Barbara Jarvis.
CHUCKLE: Evelyn’s daughter was working as a telemarketer for a home security firm. Once while she was reciting all the benefits of the system to a potential customer, he interrupted her and said, “We don’t need it because we have a big dog.” “That’s great,” the daughter replied. “But can he dial 911?”