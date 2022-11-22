SOUND CHECKS: Shane Meade and the Sound with support from BERTH and Coach Kidd are featured from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $20.
TWO IN ONE: Anne and Tom Dobbins of South Point, Ohio, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 22. On this same date, their daughter and her husband, Andrea Dobbins White and Kevin White of Waynesboro, Virginia, celebrate their 25th anniversary. The couples plan to celebrate together this year. TREE LIGHTING: City of Huntington, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Huntington Partners present Huntington’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mountain Health Arena Plaza. Performances feature Lee Dean, Bridget’s Dance Studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, Huntington Dance Theatre and Thundertones. Free refreshments are provided by Peach Cobbler Factory and the arena. Concessions are also sold. Mayor Steve and first lady Mary Poindexter Williams flip the switch. 157: That’s the number of pumpkin rolls made and sold this fall by Sisters in Christ at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Proceeds help missionaries and building maintenance. JOINED: Jeanette Victory of Grayson, Kentucky, was one of six new employees hired at Ashland Community and Technical College during the spring and summer terms. Previously a state registered nurse aide, she was hired as a food service worker at ACTC.DOCUMENTARY: In addition to the “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press” through Feb. 12, 2023, at Huntington Museum of Art, the award-winning documentary, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” is presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, as part of HMA’s 4th Tuesday Tour event. Admission is free. Since many photographs are graphic, parental discretion is highly recommended.CLASS: A “Live Holiday Wreath” class with Greenup County Master Gardeners begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Greenup County Extension Office. The class is also offered at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 3. The $25 non-refundable fee, including materials and light refreshments, is due by Nov. 28.
RETIRED: A Huntington resident all his life, growing up in Westmoreland, he retired in September from practicing anesthesia 40 years. Dr. Steve Tardy, CRNA, ThD, Vinson High School Class of 1974 graduate and Marshall University graduate in 1978, has done open heart, vascular, OB and general anesthesia. He conquered anesthesia schooling at Charleston Area Medical Center. In July, he was induced into the “All Sports Legend’s Hall of Fame” for the state of West Virginia. Serving as a part-time consultant at VA Medical Center begins his next chapter and plans to continue his radio program, “In Defense of Christ,” while completing his third book, “Seven Arguments for the Existence of God.” Contact information is found at idocradio.org. Congratulations, Dr. Tardy, on your life’s achievements and future endeavors.
STUDENT WORKS: Sponsored by the Marshall University School of Art and Design, “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” is on view through Thursday, Dec. 1, at Birke Art Gallery, located in Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave., Huntington.
YOUNG: Nearly 60 years of age is not old, which proves the Lord calls all ages as He is no respecter of persons. Condolences are sent to the family of Debra Ann Cassady McGuier, who passed away Nov. 10 at age 58. She was daughter of Barbara Cassady of Salt Rock and the late Rev. William “Bill” Cassady. Other survivors include husband, two daughters, sister and six grandchildren. Debbie is yet another from my “neck of the woods” I was blessed to watch grow up and become such a beautiful young lady. May God’s hand surround and comfort the family in this time of sorrow and grief.
ON TRACK: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, Express Train Rides are offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 4, 9-11 and 16-20, at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland. Tickets are $4.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Bloom, Joseph Cunningham, Jeremy Kauffman, Martin Valent, Jude Virag, Celine M. Craig, Josh Force, Anne Tebbetts, Stephanie Smith, Daniel Brown, Amillia Howard, Liz Sisson, John Sang, Kenny Smith, Joe McGlothlin, Mary Ann Nash.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dan and JoAnn Kennedy, Brian and Stephanie Mowdy, Bob and Betty Miller, Brett and Brenda Hawthorne celebrate number 36.
CHUCKLE: After discussing her dating life — or lack thereof — with her mother, Barb told her about a friend who had been in a terrible car accident, broken both legs and wound up marrying her orthopedic surgeon. Barb’s mother sighed: “Why can’t anything like that ever happen to you?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.