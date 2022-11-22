The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUND CHECKS: Shane Meade and the Sound with support from BERTH and Coach Kidd are featured from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $20.

TWO IN ONE: Anne and Tom Dobbins of South Point, Ohio, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 22. On this same date, their daughter and her husband, Andrea Dobbins White and Kevin White of Waynesboro, Virginia, celebrate their 25th anniversary. The couples plan to celebrate together this year. TREE LIGHTING: City of Huntington, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Huntington Partners present Huntington’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mountain Health Arena Plaza. Performances feature Lee Dean, Bridget’s Dance Studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, Huntington Dance Theatre and Thundertones. Free refreshments are provided by Peach Cobbler Factory and the arena. Concessions are also sold. Mayor Steve and first lady Mary Poindexter Williams flip the switch. 157: That’s the number of pumpkin rolls made and sold this fall by Sisters in Christ at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Proceeds help missionaries and building maintenance. JOINED: Jeanette Victory of Grayson, Kentucky, was one of six new employees hired at Ashland Community and Technical College during the spring and summer terms. Previously a state registered nurse aide, she was hired as a food service worker at ACTC.DOCUMENTARY: In addition to the “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press” through Feb. 12, 2023, at Huntington Museum of Art, the award-winning documentary, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” is presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, as part of HMA’s 4th Tuesday Tour event. Admission is free. Since many photographs are graphic, parental discretion is highly recommended. CLASS: A “Live Holiday Wreath” class with Greenup County Master Gardeners begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Greenup County Extension Office. The class is also offered at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 3. The $25 non-refundable fee, including materials and light refreshments, is due by Nov. 28.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

