RAILROAD: Appalachian Model Railroad Society sponsors the 63rd annual Model Railroad/Arts and Crafts Show Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28, at Mountain Health Arena. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, available at the door, are $6 and $1 ages 12 and younger. Vendor tables are available for $25.
A SON!: Danae Shultz and Kyle Walters became parents of a son, Wesley Matthew Walters, on Nov. 6. Weighing in at 2 pounds, 3 ounces, he was 14 inches long. Great-grandparents are Garrett and Sarah Mamie White, and great-great-grandmother is Brenda Lyons, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little prince grow and gain strength as an infant and find himself spreading the gospel as he matures into a young man.
NATIONAL: A Dawson-Bryant Elementary School first-grader recently went national ... Griffin Lackey played “Taps” on his bugle, which was recorded for the nationwide effort to have live buglers perform the call used for flag ceremonies and military funerals across the nation — Taps for Veterans. Son of Molly Lackey, Griffin also plays “Taps” on bagpipes and is skilled in drum playing. He most recently performed “Taps” for the occasion of funeral of Gen. Colin Powell, going to a local cemetery at sunset and recording a video to upload.
MUSICAL: “Home for the Holidays,” a musical celebration presented by Marshall School of Music, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $20 at door; $15 seniors and employees; $5 ages 12 and younger and MU students with valid ID. Masks are required.
SECOND: Makayla Grace Heckisy is the second grandchild for Mickey and Jennifer Holley of Barboursville and the second great-grandchild for Sharon Holley, also of Barboursville, and the late Raymond Holley. Makayla is the firstborn of Grace Holley Heckisy and Josh Heckisy of Columbia, S.C. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long. Congratulations on this new addition to the families. May this little princess add much joy, love and happiness.
ROCK IT!: Charleston’s Clay Center is rocking to begin the month of December as REO Speedwagon rolls into the city to perform at the center. The American rock band performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, Tickets are $59, $79, $89 and $99.
SALE: Marshall Recreation Center offers a multi-day Black Friday sale Friday-Tuesday, Nov. 26-30. Black Friday deals include a membership promo (purchase one year in full membership to receive 50% off an additional annual membership), BOGO 25% off equal of lesser value personal training packages and other fitness services, such as nutrition and dietician consultation, and $20 off of a F45 unlimited class pass (valid four months from date of first use). All membership and personal training sales must be done in person at 402 Thundering Herd Drive. The F45 pass can be purchased in-person or online or through the mobile app. The Black Friday offers are only available during the designated dates of the sale. Visit marshall.edu/campusrec or contact Kayla Dodd, assistant director of marketing and membership, 304-696-3633 or dodd18@marshall.edu.
PRAYERS: Phyllis Romine of Huntington may not be doing much celebrating for her birthday Tuesday, Nov. 23, as she is recovering from a fall and hip surgery. She is undergoing rehab therapy, but is being wished special birthday greetings and continuing prayers for a speedy recovery to where she may return as good as new.
MEAL: Greater Faith Church and Young Brilliantaires organize a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the church, 1305 S. 6th St., Ironton. A free hot breakfast is provided by texting 740-442-3274. A free turkey basket is provided by texting 740-646-1980.
BELATED: Garron Ross is being sent belated birthday greetings as he celebrated his special day Nov. 21. Here’s hoping the celebration continues a few more days.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim Musgrave, Patricia Muth, Meghan Oxley, Sue King, Joe Denning, Charlee Adkins, Elliott Shepherd, Max Shepherd, Nancy Cobb, Phyllis Romine, Bailey Arkell, John Hall, Brent Manchester, Roberta Noble, Cokey Muth, Sam Kinker, Linda Pleasants, Custer Maynor, Harold Beatty is the double 7 (77), Shane Ratliff, Dianna Ash, Erin Taylor, Neely Asbury, Wendy Fisher, Judy Ross, Dale Stephens, former West Virginia House of Delegates representative.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Brenda Chapman, Clarence and Cindy Woodworth, Richard and Louetta Jimison, Tyler and Melissa Marcum.
CHUCKLE: Al told his co-workers that he thinks he got hired for his motivational skills. One of his not-so-close co-workers agreed and said, “Everyone always says they have to work twice as hard when you’re around!”