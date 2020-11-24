SANTA: Jolly Old St. Nick, also known as Santa Claus, is coming to Ashland Town Center. Families can safely meet and greet him Friday, Nov. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 24, in TJ Maxx Court. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Advance registration is strongly encouraged to promote social distancing by visiting https://bit.ly/3pu230n.
WISHES: Tuesday, Nov. 24, is a special day … it’s the birthday of Dr. Cindy Winger, a friend, source of inspiration, caring angel and ray of hope. Dr. Winger is being prescribed a dose of cake and chocolates and many days of happiness, love, continued success and fond memories.
MOVIES: Christmas movies/clips on large movie screens, 65-foot lights-only Christmas tree, light displays and life-sized Nativity are featured in the mile-long drive-thru event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 26-29, and Dec. 3-6, at YMCA Kennedy Center, Ohio River Road. The event, presented by Mountain Health Network and WSAZ NewsChannel 3, carries a minimum $10 donation per car. Proceeds benefit YMCA of Huntington’s Youth and Senior Programs.
MEMORIES: Gary Burdette would have been 75 years old Tuesday, Nov. 24, but he passed away Aug. 5 after battling cancer. I have known Gary since we attended Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church many years ago, and he was a great Christian. He retired from T.R. Johnson and Sons after 28 ½ years’ service and U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Vietnam. May his family find comfort in knowing Gary is free from pain and suffering — to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
CONCERT: “Caroling! Caroling!” is performed by Rodney Barbour on the historic Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Putnam County Bank and PipeSounds, admission is free. Reservations are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25, as there will be a limited attendance of 100 to meet requirements. Call 304-562-5903. To see virtually, visit www.facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc/.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Marcella Corkrean, Patty Green, Gabriel Hanley, Nov. 1; Mackenzie Sturgill, Charlie Lewis, Kay Lewis, Nov. 2; Aaron Bond, Fr. Thomas Kalapurackal of Ona’s St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Fred Ramsey, Nov. 4; Todd McMullen, Frank Edmonds of Milton, formerly of Salt Rock, turned 61, Steve Ramey, Josh Ross, Nov. 5; Jackie McMullen, Sid Fragale, Nov. 6; Linda Post, Luke Ray, Nov. 7; Amy Rexroad, Nov. 8; Carol Miles, Jennifer Rice, Nov. 9; Linda Ore, Nov. 10; Donna Rumbaugh, Nov. 11; Colt Scarberry, Nov. 16.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Joshua and Amelia Beatty, Nov. 11; Tommy and Juanita Nance celebrated number 59, Nov. 19.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Matt Miller, Bret Hensley, Dusty Hurley, Stephanie DeRose, Myrtle Mancini, Evan Knight, Lula Belle Burgess, Debi Campbell, Jody Duncan, Joyce Kinder, Valerie Moore, Bill Allen, Tammy Baker, Ruth Blankenship, Scarlett Bradley, John Patterson, Hudson Hash turns 6, Samantha Copley, Shaylnn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Beverly Bowman, Priscilla Robinson, Jackson Streets.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Wylie and Christie Jeffrey, Jim and Marilyn Thompson, Dick and Brenda Loudermilk.
CHUCKLE: There was a preacher who couldn’t swim but fell in the ocean. When a boat came by, the captain yelled, “Do you need help, sir?” The preacher calmly said, “No, God will save me.” A little later, another boat came by and a fisherman asked, “Hey, do you need help?” The preacher replied again, “No God will save me.” Eventually the preacher drowned and went to heaven. The preacher asked God, “Why didn’t you save me?” God replied, “I sent you two boats!”