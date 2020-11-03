RECOVERY: For nearly 15 years, Bill Lucas has graciously accepted being called my “brother.” The retired computer guru from Marshall Health in the information technology department is actually no relation, but we always enjoyed trying to get others to believe otherwise. “Brother” Bill recently underwent knee surgery, and here’s hoping his recovery is going well and will be back as good as new soon.
MEET: The Woman’s Club of Huntington meets via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, with Tony Cavalier, WSAZ’s senior meteorologist, presenting “Wild West Virginia Weather.” Members are reminded to watch email for meeting link.
SYMPOSIUM: Walter Gropius Master Artist Virtual Ceramic Symposium begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Huntington Museum of Art. The online public video lecture series narrated by HMA Visual Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey features the six Walter Gropius Master Artists — Linda Christianson, Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, Chris Gustin and Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery. A free virtual symposium workshop featuring videos of the six ceramic artists demonstrating their process begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. A free virtual gallery walk of the artists’ exhibition displayed at the museum through Dec. 6 concludes the event at 1 p.m. Sunday.
STUDENTS: Two local residents were among more than 1,900 students graduating from the summer semester at Ohio University, Athens. Stephannie Bias of Milton received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Dakota Clark of Chesapeake, Ohio, graduated with a bachelor of technical and applied studies.
AgZOOM: “Disease Control in High Tunnels” discussed by Brandy Brabham during the virtual AgZoom sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The training may be accessed by phone or internet. To connect with ZOOM, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like their Facebook page.
MEMORIES: Perhaps the last words I heard Vernon Adkins, my mother’s oldest brother, speak during his last visit to our house was “If you can’t say something good about someone, then don’t say anything.” Uncle Vernon was called to his heavenly home Nov. 3, 1971, but his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of many.
SUNSHINE: As Clint Eastwood often quoted, “Go ahead and make my day,” I say to Vernon Cremeans, 43-year employee with Chapman Printing Co. Vernon always takes a moment to chat, smile or tell a joke. This Christian gentleman has made my day on several occasions when he has made deliveries. He’s a joy to know and talk to.
BLESSING: Remembering Jane Edelen of Barboursville is such a blessing as her faith, strength, love, encouragement and dedication made me a better individual. This wonderful friend passed away Nov. 3, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. Not long before her fight ended, this mother and grandmother put forth an extra effort to look me up, and we chatted a short time. We remained email buddies until her pain and suffering prevented her from things she loved. Jane is greatly missed and loved as friends like her aren’t often found and kept.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rowenda Bonde leaves the 80s behind for number 90, Terry Triplett Jr., Clyde Beal, Darrell Ball, Nick Morabito, Jeff Hawthorne is 54, Paige Nelson, Edward Adkins, Gus Cooke IV, Chris Burns, Bonnie Ellison, Mary Lou Williams, Lillie Hall, Adam Kays, Aubrey King, Kim Stinespring, Garnet Blake, Mary Lou Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Debbie and Bernard McGinnis.
CHUCKLE: A history teacher was quizzing students on British kings and queens they had studied the previous day. “Who followed Edward VI?” she asked. “Mary,” said a girl at the back of the class. “Right!” said the teacher. “And then who followed Mary?” “Her little lamb,” the girl answered.