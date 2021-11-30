BELATED: It was 36 years of wedded bliss for David and Angela Koontz as they celebrated Nov. 29. Here’s hoping it was a great day with many more blessed days of love and togetherness to follow.
WINES: Lapis Luna wines are featured in the monthly wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at The Market. The cost is $5.
PARTY: Southern Ohio Museum presents its annual Christmas party at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at its Portsmouth, Ohio, location. Local choirs, ornament making and holiday cookie decorating are featured. Admission is free.
STUDENTS: Ryan Stackpole, senior, Kaelin Smith, junior; Julion Grace, sophomore; and Milla Werthammer, freshman, all of Cabell Midland High School were recently selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for November. Ryan is son of David and Amy Stackpole of Barboursville. Kaelin is daughter of Amanda Smith of Huntington and Christopher Smith of Gallipolis, Ohio. Julion is son of John and Kimberly Grace of Milton, and Milla is daughter of Drs. Matthew and Sharon Werthammer, also of Barboursville.
PERFORMANCE: Ashland Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $50.
SPEAKER: David J. Nguyen, Ph.D., associate professor of higher education and student affairs in the Department of Counseling and Higher Education, interim associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies in the Patton College of Education, and the Provost’s Faculty Fellow for Student Success, speaks for the fall 2021 commencement at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Convocation Center of Ohio University, Athens. Dr. Nguyen holds a bachelor of science in accounting and marketing management and master of science in accounting, both from Syracuse University. He also has a master of science in College Student Development and Counseling from Northeastern University and a Ph.D. in Higher, Adult and Lifelong Education from Michigan State University.
GOSPEL: Gaither Vocal Band — Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, Reggie Smith and Bill Gaither — brings its “All Heaven and Nature Sing” Christmas Tour to Charleston this month. The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Mark Lowry, former Vocal Band alumni, singer/songwriter and comedian, also performs. Tickets are $70, $38, $30 and $26.
CANDLELIGHT: Lawrence County Historical Society hosts the annual Christmas candlelight church walk at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church, 304 S. 5th St., Ironton. Eight of Ironton’s beautiful historic churches are toured, ending at Lawrence County Museum. Hot cider and refreshments are served. Participants should dress warmly and bring flashlights. Call Nicole Cox, 740-646-4104.
SERVICE: “A Time of Remembrance” candlelight service begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Reger Funeral Home. It is also livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. If you would like to bring canned food item in memory of loved ones to donate to local food pantry, items are accepted until Dec. 15 at the funeral home.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Henry, Chip Merritt, Jim Noel, Meredith Rakes, Jamie Levy, Crystal Merritt, Tony Ryder, Richard Hodge, Robert Hutton, Matin Khan, Candy Ciccolella, Danny Smith becomes the “double nickels” (55), Patty Damron Blevins, Barbara Baker, Fox Heaberlin, Greg Kiser, David Blackwood, Pam Dean, Debbie Fende, Kimberly Bailey, Sue Dostal, Paula Burcham,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frank and Judy Hayes.
CHUCKLE: The game show contestant was only 200 points behind the leader and about to answer the final question — worth 500 points! “To be today’s champion,” the show’s smiling host intoned, “name two of Santa’s reindeer.” The contestant, a man in his early 30s, gave a sigh of relief, gratified that he had drawn such an easy question. “Rudolph!” he said confidently, “and, …Olive!” The studio audience started to applaud (like the little sign above their heads said to do,) but the clapping quickly faded into mumbling, and the confused host replied, “Yes, we’ll accept Rudolph, but could you please explain… ‘Olive?!?’ ” “You know,” the man circled his hand forward impatiently and began to sing, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer — had a very shiny nose. And if you ever saw it, you would even say it glowed. *Olive,* the other reindeer…”