The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University, sponsored by College of Liberal Arts and Department of English, presents a reading by Forrest Roth and Tony Viola, fiction writers, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room. Individuals may attend in person or watch it at www.facebook.com/stringervwsmu/.

APPOINTED: Connie Baldridge has been appointed to a senior management position in physician operations at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Effective Oct. 1, she oversees operations for physician practices located in St. Mary’s Outpatient Building on 5th Avenue Campus and St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, including neurosurgery, pain management, urology, neurology and occupational medicine, as well as St. Mary’s Urgent Care, St. Mary’s Family Care-Highlawn and St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton. She received her MBA from University of Southern Indiana in Evansville and bachelor’s degrees in science and business administration from Ohio University and has 22-plus years of healthcare management experience, including a physician operations manager IV at SMMC.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you