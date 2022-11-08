WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University, sponsored by College of Liberal Arts and Department of English, presents a reading by Forrest Roth and Tony Viola, fiction writers, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room. Individuals may attend in person or watch it at www.facebook.com/stringervwsmu/.
APPOINTED: Connie Baldridge has been appointed to a senior management position in physician operations at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Effective Oct. 1, she oversees operations for physician practices located in St. Mary’s Outpatient Building on 5th Avenue Campus and St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, including neurosurgery, pain management, urology, neurology and occupational medicine, as well as St. Mary’s Urgent Care, St. Mary’s Family Care-Highlawn and St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton. She received her MBA from University of Southern Indiana in Evansville and bachelor’s degrees in science and business administration from Ohio University and has 22-plus years of healthcare management experience, including a physician operations manager IV at SMMC.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offers a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland. To be eligible to donate blood, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Ages 17 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. For appointments, visit RedCrossBlood.org or 800-RED-CROSS.
COMPLETED: Matt Hammond, director of education at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, has completed an online course from the University of Kentucky and graduates in December with a master’s degree in arts administration. He began the program in 2020.
LUNCH: Wyngate Senior Living Community hosts a complimentary lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the facility, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu is beans and cornbread and apple cobbler. Call 304-733-6800.
NUMBER 1: Kody Alan Nichols is number 1 in two ways — he is a number 1 great-nephew of Carolyn Byrd Williamson and celebrated his first birthday Nov. 2. Here’s hoping he had a super first birthday with many hugs and kisses and many more birthdays to follow.
EXHIBIT: “Witness Actuality,” senior capstone exhibition featuring artwork of Barb LaValley Benton, Courtney Virag, Zoe May and Nicholas Masey, is displayed Monday-Thursday, Nov. 14-17, at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery. The exhibit hosted by Marshall University School of Art and Design also features a reception at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with artist talks at 5:30 p.m. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Contact https://www.marshall.eduart-galleries/news-and-events/ or call 304-696-7299.
DIRECTOR: Pamela Bridges, a California native, has been chosen as interim director of the children’s Sunday school and children in worship programs at Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church. In this position, she oversees preschool and elementary age children’s programs on Sunday mornings, coordinating curriculum, recruiting volunteers and supporting teachers. Bringing 17 years of teaching experience as an instructor at Junior Music Academy and private piano teacher, she graduated from International Bible College in San Antonio, Texas. She also has written and produced children’s plays and musicals and was a choreography teacher for Gospel Light Video Productions, a publisher of Sunday school and Vacation Bible School programs and materials. Welcome to the new position, Pamela.
MUSICAL: “Split Hickory,” musical performed by Shawnee State Theatre Department, begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 9-12, Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $12 and $8 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brandi Beasley, Larry Dickens, Emily Dye, Linda Beegle, Jean Taylor, Christian Large is over “sweet 16” at 17, Lisa Jackson is at the mid-30 mark (35), Josh Rutherford, Sharon Deangelo, Tara Nicole Fletcher shows off at 33, Ted Clark, Diane Dorsey, Lessie Lawson, Jackson Lilly, Ava Slappe, Debbie Tincher.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sara and Eddie Covington, Trevor and Morgan Large Sims celebrate number 3, Joe and Val Johnson have made it to number 19.
CHUCKLE: A gorilla was walking through the jungle when he came across a deer eating grass in a clearing. The gorilla roared, “Who is the king of the jungle?” And the deer replied, “Oh, you are, Master.” The gorilla walked off pleased. Soon he came across a zebra drinking at a water hole. The gorilla roared, “Who is the king of the jungle?” The zebra replied, “Oh, you are, Master.” The gorilla walked off pleased. Then he came across an elephant. “Who is the king of the jungle?” he roared. With that, the elephant threw the gorilla across a tree and jumped on him. The gorilla scraped himself up off the ground and said, “OK, OK, there’s no need to get mad just because you don’t know the answer.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
