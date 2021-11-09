RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a cello and piano guest artist recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Jomie Forum. Featured are Hilary Glen, assistant principal of Atlanta Opera Orchestra, playing cello, and Sun Min Kim, assistant professor of piano at Denison University, playing piano. The free concert is also live streamed on School of Music’s YouTube channel.
UNDER 60: Jeannie Rowe, long-time personal banker at Huntington Bank before her tenure with Peoples Bank, where she retired, celebrated a birthday Nov. 6. Still under age 60, she blew out at least 57 candles on her cake. Here’s hoping this personable, knowledgeable and special lady had a great one and is looking forward to the next one.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Guyandotte’s Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. Hot dogs, drinks and baked goods are also sold. To donate rummage, call April Craft, 304-962-5292.
COMPLETED: Kasee Smith of Culloden, West Virginia, a natural resource management student pursuing a concentration in criminal justice at Glenville State College, completed an internship over the summer. She was an employee at Beech Fork Sate Park and alternated between working the gate and office, which involved working with people and solving problems within the campground. Congratulations, Kasee, on this achievement.
SINGER/SONGWRITER: Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, author and visual artist, brings his “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour” to Charleston Municipal Auditorium this weekend. His nearly 60-year career is displayed through the concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $50, $85 and $122.
TITLE: Directed by Tim James, Cabell Midland Marching Knights strutted their talents among 42 other West Virginia bands during the recent West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship conducted at Laidley Field at the University of Charleston. For the 10th straight year, the band is grand champions of the state. The school won the Overall “Honor Band” award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion. Joe Harden is the substitute director, and Julie Carper is the assistant director. Keep up the good work, team, and make it number 11 in 2022.
SORROW: Not long after Winona Sayre’s move to Zanesville, Ohio, from her long-time Malcolm Springs, Milton, home, she made a final move as she rejoined her husband in his heavenly mansion Oct. 11. She was wife to Robert W. Sayre Jr. for 70 years and was an active member of Milton United Methodist Church. Loving to do needlework, she also was mother of three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. I met Winona several years ago at the local beauty shop, and she always sported a happy smile. I considered her a faithful friend to many, and she will be missed.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Matt Anderson, Sarah Clegg, Vicki Jarvis, Carrel Prince, Torie Meadows Tillis, Marcella Corkrean, Lennon Stead, Lucy Stead, Debbie Thaxton, Nov. 1; Jane Barney, Melissa Oxley, Charlie Veit, Brooke Wilson, Logan Harris, MacKenzie Sturgill, Nov. 2; Mike Jarvis, Beth Turley, Reed Smith, Nov, 3; Joe Gilmore, Ruth Anna Johnson, Scott Proffitt, Stephanie Fetty, Nov. 4; Chris Casazza, Shawn Daly, Evelyn Martin, Mary Ann McClure, Maridel Witten, Nov. 5; Beverly Jarrett, Megan Johnson, Nov. 6; Chloe Anderson, Matt Simmons, Steven Turner, Priscilla Lynn Byrd, Stephanie Meadows, Kitty Alderson, Brian Berry, Ashley Rottgen, Nov. 7; Tara Nicole Fletcher turned 32, Larry Dickens, Nov. 8.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Ruth Blankenship, Nov. 1; Larry and Beth Embrey, Butch and Debbie McCoy, Nov. 3; Bobby and Meredith Greene, Nov. 5; Jim and Linda Vealey, Nov. 6; Russell and Zenaida Prichard, Nov. 7; Joey and Val Johnson celebrate number 18, Nov. 8.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Traci Brown, Deloris Rooper, Brian Matthews, Pablo Montoya, Grant McGuire, Luke Sergent, Colton Edwards, Rikki Massie, Christopher Dick, Mary Madsen, Kyle Hughes.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Nathan and Sadie Daly, Patricia and Danny Parsons celebrate number 53.
CHUCKLE: The teacher asked Johnny: “If I gave you two cats, two more, and two more, how many would you have?” Johnny answered: “Seven.” The teacher told Johnny to listen carefully: “If I give you two cats, two additional cats, and two more, how many will you have?” Johnny still answered: “Seven.” The teacher said: “Let me ask you differently. If I give you two apples, another two apples and another two, how many will you have?” Johnny responded: “Six.” The teacher said: “Good. Now if I give you two cats, another two cats and another two, how many will you have?” Johnny again answered: “Seven!” The teacher, with disgust, said: “Johnny, where in the world do you get seven?!” Johnny answered: “Because I already have one cat!”