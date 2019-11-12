Community News
CLASSES: Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at South Point, Ohio, Ponderosa Restaurant.
DINNER/BINGO: Bingo, it’s also dinner. A benefit spaghetti dinner ‘n bingo is Saturday, Nov. 16, at American Legion Post 177, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. Dinner begins at 2 p.m., followed by bingo at 6 p.m. The dinner of spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert costs $7. First pack of bingo cards is $10 or a new unwrapped toy. A silent auction, vendors, kids’ games, adopt a stocking and Angel Tree are featured. Proceeds provide the fourth annual Christmas party for God’s special angels. Call April, 304-962-5291.
BAND: Little River Band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets range from $38 to $82.
VETERAN: Ron Wroblewski, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949, recently spoke at the U.S. Marine Corps 244th birthday ball conducted at Point Pleasant, W.Va., American Legion Post 23. The Charleston native graduated from Gallia Academy High School and is a Vietnam combat veteran serving as a field radio operator with Marine Corps from mid-1963 to late 1969.
EXHIBIT: “The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways — Watercolors by Daven Anderson” is displayed through Jan. 5, 2020, at Huntington Museum of Art. Daven is a U.S. Coast Guard artist graduating from U.S. Naval Academy and managing director of American Society of Marine Artists. The exhibit is presented by Mr. and Mrs. R. Sterling Hall in memory of Isabelle Gwynn Daine. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
AWARDED: Congratulations to Fern M. Allred. She was recently awarded a 50-year pin and certificate (PM) from the Grand Chapter of WV Order of Eastern Star, Huntington Chapter 8. Initiated on May 28, 1968, Fern has served as worthy matron on eight different occasions.
THEATRE: Marshall University Theatre presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 13-16 and 20-23, at Marshall University Francis-Boothe Experimental Theatre. Rated TV-PG for some coarse language, viewer discretion is advised. Tickets are $20; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger. Contact 304-696-2787 or www.ticketmaster.com.
CHAIRPERSON: With more than 27 years’ health care experience, Kevin Fowler was recently appointed West Virginia Hospital Association board chairman. Kevin, recently chairman-elect of the board, is president at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he has served since January 2015. The naval flight officer for 11 years has a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York in Plattsburgh and a master’s degree in educational administration from Memphis State University in Tennessee. Congratulations, Mr. Fowler, for this accomplishment.
EVENING: “An Evening with Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall.
SCOUT: Jack N. Coleman was recently honored as Eagle Scout Court of Honor at St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Congratulations on this achievement and its celebration.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the fellowship hall of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, W.Va.
MUSICAL: “Cowgirls,” a musical, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, at Kahl Studio Theater, Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Performances also begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 20-22. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Price, Holly Hickman, Will Alexander, Larry McCoy, Megan Archambault, Abby Birkhimer, Liam White, Jay Powers, Troy Adkins, Joe Chinn, Pam Simpkins, Brittany Elkins, Robbie Williams, Jenna Johnson, Lois Kinneer, Joe Miller, Tristen Nesmith, Ashley Stalnaker, Jenny Walton, Sarah Stark.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Grant and Liza Petty, T.J. and Ashlee Hill (2016), Jeff and Rita Given, Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Paul and Lorri Turman.
CHUCKLE: A woman was standing in front of a soda machine outside of a local store. After putting in 60 cents, a root beer popped out of the machine. She set it on the ground, put 60 more cents into the machine, and pushed another button; suddenly, a cola came out the machine! She continued to do this until a man waiting to use the machine became impatient. “Excuse me, can I get my soda and then you can go back to whatever you are doing?” The woman turned around and said, “Yeah right! I’m not giving up this machine while I’m still winning!”