Community News
SKATE: The November Homeschool Skate, open to homeschoolers and those considering homeschooling, is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Skateland. The cost is $5 per child and a snack to share.
“1984”: Aquilla Theater presents “1984” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21, at Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets range from $23 to $43.
ASSIGNED: Travis Cundiff, Dylan Pennington, Seth Blanton, Lisa Nelson and Jonathan Ledford – Kentucky State Police troopers – have been assigned to Post 14 in the Ashland area. These troopers recently completed a cadet training course which began in mid-May and will be supervised by field training officers 12 weeks.
WREATHS: Kristi Ruggles, owner of Mountain Girl Provisions and master gardener and florist, and Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension agent, instruct a class on “Holiday Wreath Making” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at The Wild Ramp. The class is limited to 15 attendees. The cost is $20 per individual. Light refreshments are served.
THEATRE: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” presented by Marshall University Theatre continues at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 20-23, at Marshall University Francis-Boothe Experimental Theatre. Rated TV-PG for some coarse language, viewer discretion is advised. Tickets are $20; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger. Contact 304-696-2787 or www.ticketmaster.com.
INITIATED: Kelly Puskas of Hurricane, West Virginia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Jacksonville University. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the society annually.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
MUSICAL: The musical, “Cowgirls,” concludes at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 20-22, at Kahl Studio Theater, Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
LEFT: It may or may not be a retirement, but Patti Keyser Esslinger spent her last day at Sears on Nov. 8 after 41 years of employment. Formerly of Salt Rock, the second born daughter of the late Bob and Frances Keyser was a member of Roach Baptist Church when we met. There’s no doubt Patti will miss her co-workers and customers and vice versa since the long-time area store closed its doors.
LUNCHEON: Huntington East High School Class of 1956 offers a luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Ponderosa, South Point, Ohio. Ask the server where the class is meeting.
ASSISTANT: Maddie Sansom, Cabell Midland High School senior, has been added to the roster for Sunday morning children care in the infant/toddler nursery at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Maddie is an assistant to Meredith Mears. Both are enrolled in the school’s early childhood education track. Congratulations Maddie on this accomplishment.
DANCE: A ballroom dance is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at American Legion 177, 6024 U.S. 60 E., Barboursville. The cost is $15 couples or $8 singles. Dress is casual. Contact Gayle Riggs, instructor, 304-908-1444 or brigg@zoominternet.net.
WONDERLAND: The Winter Wonderland of Lights featuring more than 500,000 lights begins Sunday, Nov. 24, and continues through Jan. 5, 2020, at Ashland’s Central Park. Train rides are available for $3, visits and photos with Santa and more are also offered. A parade begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in downtown Ashland.
CONTEST: A holiday decorating contest, open to residents in Kenova city limits, is being sponsored by Kenova Beautification. Judging takes place Monday, Dec. 16. First-, second- and third-place awards are given. Registration is not required. Winners are announced Tuesday, Dec. 17. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
CHOCOLATE: The Black Friday Chocolate Rush is on … at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Huntington Mall, Barboursville. Be among the first 200 people in line at center court to grab a candy bar with a prize in each. The grand prize is a $500 mall gift card.
CELEBRATION: Timberlake Garden Club celebrates 40 years Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Guyan Country Club. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations, contact Colleen, 304-634-0605.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda McClain, Paula Grace, Harry Fischer, Micah Krantz, Anna Jean Blackwood, Taylor Thompson, Frances Adkins, Jessica Rutherford, Debra Wellman, Scott Bradley, Sarah Cartwright, Jocelyn Jasko, Rebecca Denning, Dwight Qualls, Bob Boyes, Kenny Burner, Judy Roby Korstanje.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tom and Dottie Simpkins, Gary and Phyllis Ross (1966), Kenny and Dixie Burner (1982), Bill and Amy Jarrell (2011), Ron and Becky Nisbet.
CHUCKLE: Mary decided to consult a diet doctor. “What’s the most you’ve ever weighed?” he asked her. “One hundred fifty-nine pounds,” the lady answered. “And the least?” the doctor questioned. “Six pounds, four ounces,” replied the lady.