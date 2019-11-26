CANDLES: A Thanksgiving candlelight service is from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, in Newman Chapel at Antioch Baptist Church, Little Fudges Creek Road, Ona.
91ST: Paul J. McComas of Huntington begins the second of his 90s Tuesday, Nov. 26, as well as celebrates a wedding anniversary with wife, Thelma. The native Lincoln Countian, Korean War veteran, 33rd Degree Mason and retired chief dispatcher from C&O/B&O Railroad has lived a very productive life in 90 years and prays for another one as the 91st is well underway. Here’s hoping Paul has a happy birthday with more to follow filled with better health, cherished moments, fond memories, love and happiness.
EVENT: Lots of activities including pop-up shops, making cookies with elves at Iron Town Coffee Lab, finding the elf hidden at a downtown store, Santa Claus and more are available during the Small Business event Saturday, Nov. 30, in downtown Ironton.
OLD-FASHIONED: An old-fashioned Christmas in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio, helps celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Ohio History Connection’s Our House Tavern, now a museum, with Gallipolis in Lights Open House from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Live dulcimer and guitar music, free hot chocolate, cookies and hot tea from A Pup and a Cup Tea Co. are offered. Admission is free.
ARTISTS: Five Cabell Countians were among 101 West Virginia artists chosen for the 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition at Charleston’s Culture Center. They include Larry Keith Brumfield, painting, and Vernon F. Howell, mixed media, both of Barboursville; Anthony Kelly, sculpture, of Milton; Sandra Reed, print, and Jesse Thornton, photography, both of Huntington. The exhibit featuring 131 pieces of painting, drawing, mixed media, craft, photography, digital art, sculpture and print continues through Feb. 18, 2020.
“STAR WARS”: Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents selections from the iconic music of “Star Wars” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $25 to $50.
NEIGHBOR: Although Marie Lawhorn lived 12-plus houses from me for 28 years, I considered her a great neighbor — one that I know would have assisted in any way she could. Marie, 83, was also a good friend with a happy bright smile whom I worked with at The Herald-Dispatch several years before her retirement. A couple months before her going-home event Sept. 12, she came by my house, but she chatted with mother since I wasn’t home. During these next few months, there’s no doubt she will be missed and on the minds of many knowing and loving her.
JOURNEY: Experience first-hand “The Journey to Bethlehem” as the First Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, presents the event displaying the first Christmas. Each journey takes 15-20 minutes with the first one beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing every 5-20 minutes, ending at 9 p.m. The event, also featuring a camel and other live animals, takes place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8. Light refreshments are served. Admission is free.
NOMINATIONS: 40 West Virginia students from 16 counties were recently nominated to the U.S. service academies by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). From that number, three from the region’s high school to Military Academy at West Point are Nazar Abbas, Point Pleasant; Conner Chapman, Cabell Midland; and Zachary Lowes, Logan.
CANDLELIGHTING: Tri-State Chapter 2309 of Compassionate Friends offers its annual candlelighting service Sunday, Dec. 8, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Call Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849.
CHOSEN: Andrew Blower, son of Mike and Tracy Blower of Barboursville and Cabell Midland High senior, was chosen as one of the students of the month for November. Others with that distinction are Marlee Norris, junior, daughter of Mark and Rachel Norris of Glenwood; Seth Celdran, sophomore, son of Miguel and Suzanne Celdran of Lesage; and Olivia Charles, freshman, daughter of Mitch Charles and Paulette Wehner of Huntington. Congratulations to these four for this achievement.
MUSICAL: “Jersey Boys,” the 2005 jukebox music, is presented in documentary-style format at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $115 to $160.
