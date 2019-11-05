Community News
READER: Rebecca Cochrane recently emailed this note: “Really enjoy your column and love your daily chuckles.” Thanks for being a reader of encouraging words.
FUNDRAISER: Recovery Point West Virginia hosts its eighth annual Embrace Hope fundraiser Friday, Nov. 15, at Big Sandy Superstore Area Convention Center. Legendary wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who battled with addiction, finances and health problems headlines the event. Individual tickets are available by contacting Allison Conley, Recovery Point director of development, aconley@recoverypointwv.org.
CONDOLENCES: Sympathy to the family of Kenneth Cole Bland Jr., who went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 5 at age 88. Kenneth, a retired testing coordinator in technology at Huntington Alloys with 30 years’ service, was husband to Wilma Jean McCallister Bland 63 years. He was also owner of Bland’s Lock and Key Service, where he retired with 29 years’ service, member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio and U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict veteran. May God’s comforting hand and love surround the family during this time of grief.
NIGHT OUT: St. Mary’s Medical Center The Total Woman Program hosts a “girls’ night out” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Macy’s Court, Huntington Mall, Barboursville. The event is free and open to members and a guest. A fashion show, health information, mall scavenger hunt with chance to win one of five $100 mall gift cards, heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks are available. For reservations, call 304-526-1271.
103: A Jim’s Spaghetti luncheon and birthday cake with nieces and friends was how Evada “JoJo” Collinsworth celebrated her 103rd birthday Oct. 17. One might say she has been a world traveler as she did that with her husband, Rupert, as he served with the U.S. Navy. JoJo worked at the Norfolk Navy Yard during World War II and retired from General Motors. May her new year be filled with love, happiness, continued friendships and good health.
CONCERT: The third performance in Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series features Ken and Brad Kolodner, dynamic father-son duo from Baltimore, Maryland, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ohio University Bowman Auditorium. Tickets are $10, available at door, or free to OU students with ID.
LUNCHEON: A monthly luncheon by The Woman’s Club of Huntington begins at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Judge Greg Howard presents “The Successes of the Cabell County Drug Court.”
MUSICAL: Jam Theatricals and the Clay Center begin the Broadway in Charleston Season with “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Contact www.TheClayCenter.org.
STUDENTS: Nine Cabell County students graduated from the 82nd American Legion Mountaineer Boys State with 349 participants. Attending with Matt Anderson, senior counselor, graduates included Salvatore Saulle, Noah Compton, Samuel Vance, Evan Juniper, Davis Porterfield, Andrew Karnes, Menis Ketchum, Gabriel Little and Gabriel Dempsey.
PERFORMANCE: Marshall Artists Series’ 83rd season continues Saturday, Nov. 9, with Sarah Vowell, seven-time New York Times best-selling author, discussing, Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” at 7:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. For tickets, contact 304-696-3326 or artistsseries@marshall.edu.
“OKLAHOMA!” The Rodgers and Hammerstein show presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild is performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater, as the final production of the 70th anniversary season. Tickets are $25-$30.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Kouns, Sharon Stark, Danny Jackson, Joshua Caruthers, Chrystal Maynard, Destinee Spears, Myra Caldwell Cheek spins the last of the 60s at 69, Evelyn Martin, Chuck Kingery, Matt McClay, Steve Hensley, Luke Hamilton, CJ Shepard, Todd McMullen, Annastaza Jones, Sam Colvin, Beau Farley, Danny Bryan leaves the 60s behind to try number 70, Tim Strickland crosses the 60-mark to 61, Danell Martin.
CHUCKLE: Sid and Barney headed out for a quick round of golf. Short on time, they decided to play only nine holes. Sid said to Barney, “Let’s say we make the time worthwhile, at least for one of us and put $5 on the lowest score for the day.” Barney agreed and they enjoyed a great game. After the eighth hole, Barney was ahead by one stroke but cut his ball into the rough on the ninth. “Help me find my ball. You look over there,” he said to Sid. After five minutes, neither had any luck and since a lost ball carried a four-point penalty, Barney pulled a ball from his pocket and tossed it to the ground. “I’ve found my ball,” he announced triumphantly. Sid looked at him forlornly,
“After all the years we’ve been friends, you’d cheat me on golf for a measly five bucks?”
“What do you mean cheat?” said Barney, “I found my ball right here.” “And a liar too,” Sid said with amazement, “I’ve been standing on your ball for the last five minutes.”