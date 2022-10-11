WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University presents Isabel Duarate-Gray and Karen Salyer McElMurray at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Smith Hall 154. The event, sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and Department of English, is open to anyone wanting to attend in person or by watching at www.facebook.com/stringervwsMU/.
RECIPIENTS: Two Huntingtonians were among 200 recipients to receive the 2022 Love of Learning Award from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Baton Rouge, LA. Rosalynn Quinones and Anna Rollins were initiated in 2018 at Marshall University. Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.
SPOOKY: The sixth annual Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction featuring the Deadwood Family continues Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 at 335 Hall St., Wayne. The event is open Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets, sold from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost $20 general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.
89th: It’s the last of the 80s birthdays for Bonnie Atkisson as she becomes 89 years young Tuesday, Oct. 11. May her day and year be as grand as she is with many more birthdays to enjoy.
PARTY: This time of year, everything is pumpkin. Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a pumpkin party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. Spooky snacks, festive decorations and music are available while attendees decorate own pumpkin. Admission is $10, supplies provided. Limited space is available, so pre-registration is required. Call Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
ONE SHORT: David Wellman, known as Dave or Dude to many, didn’t make it to his 70th birthday as it would have been Tuesday, Oct. 11. He passed away in late June at age 69 after suffering a long, but courageous, battle with Parkinson’s disease. The former sports editor for The Herald-Dispatch for many years and retiree from Marshall University public relations graduated from Marshall University in 1975 with a journalism degree and was later inducted into W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. He loved sports, his family and Jesus. As thoughts of this gentleman are with many today, may those individuals be comforted in knowing he’s free of pain and suffering while sitting by the river of life in heaven.
HOUSE OF SCREAMS: The Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 14, at 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission is $10.
AWARDED: Two St. Mary’s Medical Center employees were recently named winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for September. Miranda Hayden, aide at SMMC’s gift shop, Madeleine’s Boutique and Unique Gifts, was winner in the service category; while Robin Blankenship, LPN in the medical cardiology unit, was recognized for patient care category. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and families, fellow co-workers and community by living values illustrating the spirit of the hospital.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road. Devotion is by Freeda Crockett. Pledge leader is Joyce Clark. Hostesses are Ethel Betts, chair, with Georgie Johnson and Janet Swann. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
BIRTH: Angie McCallister of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona became a grandmother and Marilyn Scarberry, also of Beulah Ann Missionary Church, became a great-grandmother Sept. 2 when Logan Lyle Pinkerman arrived in the world. He is the son of Josh and Kasey Pinkerman. May his life be a blessing to everyone coming in contact with him.
CHILIFEST: The 38th year for ChiliFest’s championship chili cooking is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Pullman Square. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington.
CLASSES: “Painting with Lisa Walden”, open to beginner to advanced watercolorists age 18 and older, is taught from 10 am. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12, through Dec. 7, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 2. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. “Evening Oil Painting,” open to ages 18 and older, is available from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13, through Dec. 8. The cost is $190 or $220 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Keith Ross, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Jackie Ballard, Kraig Hunter, Scott Revely, Seth Napier becomes 25, Jessica Burton Gawthrop is 35, Jacqueline Ballard, Skylar Reizman, Michelle Heiner, Mike Giles, Vince Addair, Campbell Bartkowski, Angela Benedum, Rick Estep, Tori Nesmith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Carla and John Traxler, Rob and Becky Millne (2000), Jim and Debbie Kahre.
CHUCKLE: A man went to visit his 90-year-old grandfather in a very secluded rural area of the state he lived in. After spending the night, his grandfather prepared breakfast for him consisting of eggs and bacon. He noticed a film-like substance on his plate, and he questioned his grandfather, “Are these plates clean?” His grandfather replied, “Those plates are as clean as cold water can get them, so go on and finish your meal.” That afternoon, while eating the hamburgers his grandfather made for lunch, he noticed tiny specks around the edge of his plate and a substance that looked like dried egg yolks, so he asked again, “Are you sure these plates are clean”? Without looking up from his hamburger, the grandfather said, “I told you before; those dishes are as clean as cold water can get them. Now don’t ask me about it anymore!” Later that afternoon, he was on his way out to get dinner in a nearby town. As he was leaving, his grandfather’s dog started to growl and wouldn’t let him pass so he said, “Grandfather, your dog won’t let me out.” Without diverting his attention from the football game he was watching on TV, his grandfather shouted, “Cold Water, go lay down!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.