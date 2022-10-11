The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University presents Isabel Duarate-Gray and Karen Salyer McElMurray at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Smith Hall 154. The event, sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and Department of English, is open to anyone wanting to attend in person or by watching at www.facebook.com/stringervwsMU/.

RECIPIENTS: Two Huntingtonians were among 200 recipients to receive the 2022 Love of Learning Award from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Baton Rouge, LA. Rosalynn Quinones and Anna Rollins were initiated in 2018 at Marshall University. Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you